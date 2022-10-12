Minister Vandal opens new PrairiesCan service location and announces federal investments in Manitoba's Westman region

PrairiesCan's newest service location will support region in building a strong, competitive Prairie economy

BRANDON, MB, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Westman region is an economically diversified area of southwestern Manitoba. It includes vibrant education, agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, and petroleum industries as well as significant tourism opportunities as a beautiful region of the province. As such, the region is a major contributor to the overall prosperity of Manitoba. Prairie regions like Westman have unique needs and perspectives. The Government of Canada is continuing to enhance a community-based approach to economic development and is responding to the requests of business and community leaders for greater PrairiesCan presence in more places across the Prairies.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible CanNor Agency officially opened one of seven new PrairiesCan service locations. The new location in Brandon will bring a sharper focus to southwestern Manitoba's unique economic development opportunities. It complements PrairiesCan's long-standing Winnipeg office and new Thompson location, which opened in August to serve economic development needs in northern Manitoba.

This new approach is yielding results. While in Brandon, Minister Vandal announced PrairiesCan investments totalling more than $3.6 million for five projects in the region. Projects supported in this announcement include:

Today's announcement marks a new chapter for PrairiesCan. Southwestern Manitoba is a key part of that new chapter. PrairiesCan will continue to serve as an investor, convener and pathfinder supporting businesses, innovation, and communities to build a strong, competitive Prairie economy that benefits everyone.

Quotes

"Southwestern Manitoba has a unique landscape, and is home to an array of business and economic opportunities. Our government is pleased to partner with the region to support growth and development, enhancing an already diversified regional economy and to provide programs and services tailored to the needs and opportunities of Southwestern Manitoba."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"We are very pleased to see a PrairiesCan office open in Brandon, Manitoba's second-largest city. It echoes the dual-city approach of both Saskatchewan having Saskatoon and Regina and Alberta with Edmonton and Calgary. It is a positive indication that the federal government recognizes Brandon as an important contributor and centre for Manitoba. On behalf of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, I would like welcome PrairiesCan to our business community."

–Tanya LaBuick, President, Board of Directors, Brandon Chamber of Commerce

"The Westman region of Manitoba is full of economic opportunity. The new regional PrairiesCan office will enable community organizations throughout the region to be closer to programs and resources and reach as many of these opportunities as possible. We are excited to continue connecting and building the communities we service with PrairiesCan in Brandon and the Westman region."

–Bill Hogan, Executive Director, Community Futures Westman

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) – serving the Prairies, and Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) – serving British Columbia .

provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) – serving the Prairies, and Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) – serving . In August 2021 , the Government of Canada officially launched Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and announced the opening of seven new service locations across the Prairies: Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie in Alberta ; Regina and Prince Albert in Saskatchewan ; and Brandon and Thompson in Manitoba .

, the Government of officially launched Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and announced the opening of seven new service locations across the Prairies: Lethbridge, and in ; and in ; and Brandon and in . These seven new service locations are in addition to PrairiesCan headquarters in Edmonton , and offices in Saskatoon , Winnipeg and Ottawa , and including the expansion of our Calgary satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better service our clients.

, and offices in , and , and including the expansion of our satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better service our clients. This enhanced community-based approach addresses the specific circumstances and needs of these communities and their surrounding regions, and includes a range of local organizations from different sectors as active participants in economic development

The Brandon service location is at Unit B – 940 Princess Avenue.

PrairiesCan administers the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) in Manitoba . The CCRF is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is providing over $3.6 million to five projects in the Westman region of Manitoba. These investments will help support digital industries, expand manufacturing, and revitalize vital community spaces in Southwestern Manitoba.

PrairiesCan is investing $2,200,000 through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program for one project. Through the Business Scale Up and Productivity (BSP) program, $1,000,000 was invested to support one project. And $406,049 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to support three (3) recreation and community revitalization projects. The combined $3,606,049 investment in southwestern Manitoba's economy will encourage the growth of businesses and help communities welcome visitors and residents for new and upgraded experiences.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems Program

Through RIE, the Government of Canada is making targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. We also foster inclusive growth by helping under-represented groups more fully participate in the innovation economy. Today, one RIE organization funded through PrairiesCan is being announced:

Assiniboine Community College ($2,200,000)

Establish a Centre for Creative Media in Brandon to support digital industries in rural Manitoba.

Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program

Through the BSP Program, the Government of Canada is supporting high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses. The BSP program supports incorporated high-growth businesses that have been operating in the Prairie Provinces for a minimum of 2 years. One Manitoba BSP recipient of PrairiesCan funding was announced today:

Power HV Inc. ($1,000,000)

Increase high voltage bushing and bushing sensor production by introducing new equipment and hiring staff to augment the capacity of its existing manufacturing process.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over 2 years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people back to public spaces safely as health measures ease, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, three (3) Manitoba recipients of CCRF funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

Municipality of Oakland – Wawanesa ($75,429)

Enhance green space and revitalize Riverbend Park in Wawanesa .





Enhance green space and revitalize in . Municipality of Deloraine – Winchester ($ 178,875 )

Revitalize the downtown core of Deloraine.





Revitalize the downtown core of Deloraine. Fern Valley Recreation Commission / Municipality of Grasslands ($151,745)

Upgrade campground facilities at Whitewater Recreation Park in Elgin.

