PrairiesCan investments will strengthen Canada's defence capabilities and reinforce security at home

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - A strong and resilient defence industry is fundamental to Canada's sovereignty, security, and long-term economic prosperity. Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) aligns long-term defence investments with Canadian industrial capabilities to boost domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and create good, high-quality jobs for Canadians.

Minister Olszewski announces federal support under Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy to bolster defence manufacturing capacity in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), shared the impact that the DIS will have across the Prairie Provinces. Minister Olszewski also announced the first Alberta projects funded through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) to accelerate the integration of small and medium-sized enterprises and regional ecosystems, into defence supply chains.

This repayable investment of over $6.5 million will aid two Alberta-based businesses to expand Canadian production of critical defence equipment, creating high-quality jobs, driving economic growth in the Edmonton area, and supporting Canada's sovereignty.

The two businesses receiving support through the RDII are:

Logican Technologies will expand advanced manufacturing capabilities for defence related technologies, including sonar and sensors used to detect, locate and track submarines, naval communications, and other defence electronic control systems - while supporting the readiness of the Canadian Armed Forces and NATO partners. The investment will also enable Logican Technologies to adopt new automated manufacturing technologies and build product testing capabilities while creating skilled jobs in Alberta. PrairiesCan is investing $1,504,231.





Zero Point Cryogenics will rapidly innovate and commercialize sub-kelvin cryogenics required for defence prototypes and mission critical systems to meet domestic defence needs in quantum sensing, computing, and communications. This will strengthen Canada's defence industrial base by scaling domestic production capacity and supporting technological sovereignty. PrairiesCan is investing $5 million in this initiative.

Together, these Alberta-based defence projects will create and maintain more than 145 jobs in the Edmonton region, supporting a skilled workforce in advanced manufacturing, research, and defence technologies.

Quotes

"Canada's security and sovereignty are built on a strong, resilient defence industry at home. By investing in Alberta's defence manufacturing capacity, we are expanding made-in-Canada production, strengthening our national industrial base, and ensuring the Canadian Armed Forces can rely on high-quality, domestically produced equipment when it matters most. This is about readiness, resilience, and economic strength working hand in hand."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Logican is proud to work alongside PrairiesCan and our Federal Government to expand and enhance Alberta's role in building Defense Industrial capacity. For over 30 years our organization has provided critical electronics to our Royal Canadian Navy and NATO allies to protect and monitor our sovereign and arctic waters. This investment in technology and jobs will support not only our existing defence projects, but our broader defence ecosystem as a whole by enabling Logican to provide secure domestic manufacturing of critical electronics for our Canadian Military and Canadian defence contractors."

–Jason Pincock, Chief Operating Officer, Logican Technologies

"Funding from PrairiesCan RDII catalyzes our growth, directly enabling Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy by securing "Knowing Sovereign Capabilities" in quantum computing, communications, and sensing. As one of only six global manufacturers of sub-kelvin cryogenics, the infrastructure required to enable such quantum technologies, Zero Point Cryogenics is transforming the Prairies into a global epicenter for quantum hardware and research."

–Chris Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, Zero Point Cryogenics

Quick facts

Initial investments under the Defence Industrial Strategy contribute to Canada spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence in 2025–26.

Increasing investments in core military capabilities, building up Canadian industry, and dual-use investments are putting Canada on a pathway to meet the new North Atlantic Treaty Organization Defence Investment Pledge to invest five percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

The Canadian defence industry contributes nearly $10 billion to the gross domestic product and supports over 81,000 jobs.

Alberta is a growing hub for defence manufacturing, innovation, and research, with strong collaboration between industry, post-secondary institutions, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

The RDII is a three-year $379.2 million national program delivered by Canada seven Regional Development Agencies that aligns with the Defence Industrial Strategy, advancing Canada's ability to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in its military while strengthening supply chains, readiness, and international partnerships.

Associated links

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

