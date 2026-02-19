WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing and Canada is investing in itself, building a strong economy, strengthening domestic supply chains and expanding trade. Northern Manitoba plays a critical role in Canada's Arctic trade future.

Government of Canada launches market sounding study to strengthen growth at the Port of Churchill (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), alongside partners including the Manitoba government, the Major Projects Office (MPO), and the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), announced the launch of a market sounding study to gather industry input on the long-term growth potential of the Port of Churchill Plus project.

The study will complement the ongoing business development efforts of the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG). As owners of the port and Hudson Bay Railway, AGG is actively expanding import and export activity through Churchill, including working with Western Canadian commodity producers and resource developers, as well as engaging with international ports and potential customers around the world.

Building on this progress, the market sounding exercise will engage senior executives across key sectors -- including mining, energy, potash, grain and northern resupply -- to better understand how transformative infrastructure investments could shape long-term planning. In particular, the study will explore how extended or year-round shipping supported by icebreaking, a modernized Class 1 railway, an all-season road connection, as well as a potential energy corridor could influence future import and export strategies, supply chain decisions, and private sector investment.

The findings will inform future decision-making in partnership with the federal and provincial governments as well as Indigenous leaders and support the continued development of Churchill as Canada's Arctic and Northern trade gateway.

Quotes

"We're pleased to see this market sounding work move forward to support Arctic Gateway Group's business development efforts and help grow this important Indigenous-owned business. It reflects Canada's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and in building a stronger sovereign presence in our northern and arctic waters. The Port of Churchill Plus advances a vision for a robust, more unified Canadian economy -- with real opportunity for Western Canada and Northern Manitoba in these challenging times."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This study is about unlocking the full potential of the Port of Churchill and the rail line that connects northern Manitoba to the world. Working hand in hand with the federal government, Manitoba has made significant progress to advance this project that will help Canadian goods reach new markets year-round, creating good jobs along the way. Churchill is Canada's strategic northern gateway and by working with the federal government, Indigenous nations, the Manitoba Crown-Indigenous Corporation, and the private sector, we're building a more resilient and free Canadian economy."

–The Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba

"The Port of Churchill is set to play a central role in our government's vision to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy that is better connected to global markets. By ensuring that we are investing strategically, we are creating new opportunities for northern communities and Canadian businesses, supporting Indigenous economic leadership and strengthening our sovereignty. These efforts continue to position Canada as a forward-looking country, by seizing the opportunities of global trade."

–The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Port of Churchill plays a critical role in Canada's Northern future. By engaging industry on the long-term potential of Port of Churchill Plus, we are supporting Indigenous-led development, strengthening Canada's Arctic presence, and creating new economic opportunities for Northern communities."

–The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Port of Churchill Plus is a vision for a stronger north and would be transformative for the economics of shipping through Hudson Bay. As Arctic Gateway continues to build up our business and trade enabling infrastructure in the north, we are actively advancing the foundational elements of Port of Churchill Plus so we can move forward with speed and determination, which will ultimately help Canada diversify trade, expand access to new markets, advance economic reconciliation, and strengthen Arctic security."

–Chris Avery, President & CEO, Arctic Gateway Group

Quick facts

The Port of Churchill is Canada's only deepwater Arctic port connected to the North American Class 1 rail network via the Hudson Bay Railway. It is also the only tidewater access on the Prairies and provides the shortest route from the prairie provinces to European markets.

In September 2025, the Port of Churchill Plus project was identified by the MPO on its transformative strategies list. It has four elements:

Upgrading the Hudson Bay Railway to Class 1 standards.



Dedicated marine ice-breaking capacity to extend the shipping season.



All weather road to Churchill.



New energy corridor.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $248,600 in the market sounding study, which is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

The Government of Canada is supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations of the Hudson Bay Railway and pre-development work at the Port of Churchill through 2030.

The Manitoba government is also supporting operations and capital improvements, and is investing $250,000 to explore the establishment of a national marine conservation area in western Hudson Bay with its strategic partners.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba are jointly funding the Arctic Research Foundation to lead a feasibility study exploring the deployment of specialized icebreakers, ice tugs, and research vessels to support operations at the Port of Churchill year-round.

AGG is an Indigenous-led business with up to 41 First Nations and northern community shareholders that owns the Port of Churchill, Hudson Bay Railway and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm.

AGG is partnering with Fednav to examine the operational requirements necessary to position the Port for future all-season operations.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388;

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected] | Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]