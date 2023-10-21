OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Throughout Small Business Week 2023, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, travelled across the country to meet with small business owners and stakeholders to highlight how the Government of Canada continues to support small businesses and helps them grow, innovate and adapt to changing times.

Minister Valdez kicked off Small Business Week on Monday by announcing nearly $3 million in funding for the École des entrepreneurs du Québec to help 2000 women entrepreneurs across Canada start up and put their plans for growth into action.

On Thursday morning, Minister Valdez participated in the Shopify town hall in Toronto, where she highlighted the government's support for small businesses in a post-pandemic world. She pointed to the Canada Digital Adoption Program , which is helping small businesses bolster their cybersecurity, adapt their operations to the new era of technology, and reach new customers online. The Minister also noted federal support for under-represented entrepreneurs, including women, Black Canadians, Indigenous peoples and individuals from 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Minister Valdez wrapped up the week by taking part in the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business's (CCAB) West Coast Business Forum and announcing $500,000 for the CCAB to help increase the tools and resources Indigenous small business owners and entrepreneurs need to thrive. The funding will also enable the CCAB to assess the Indigenous business ecosystem to determine what new tools, funding and training are needed.

Minister Valdez also met with stakeholders like Startup Canada, which is empowering entrepreneurs and helping them access ecosystems and investment capital, and the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, which is leveraging the tools provided by the government's Black Entrepreneurship Program to support Black entrepreneurs across Canada. This is on top of announcements and engagements the Minister made last week, including announcing the fund recipients for the first intake of the Inclusive Growth Stream of the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative and giving a keynote speech at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting to highlight ongoing support for Canadian businesses.

"Small businesses are the heart of our communities and the backbone of our economy, employing more than 10 million hard-working Canadians. It was incredible to spend this Small Business Week celebrating their invaluable contributions with them across the country and meeting key partners involved in delivering our government's support programs that help entrepreneurs thrive. We will continue to have the backs of small businesses from coast to coast to coast, whether they're just starting out, looking to grow or striving to extend their reach into new markets."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

