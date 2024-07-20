OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 22, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business and the first Filipina Cabinet minister and member of Parliament in Canadian history, will kick off her official visit to the Philippines. During her visit, the Minister will mark 75 years of strong bilateral relations between the two nations by engaging in bilateral discussions with Filipino government officials and meeting with Canadian business leaders and entrepreneurs in the Philippines, women community leaders, and investment groups. The Minister's engagements will explore new opportunities that will benefit small businesses in both countries. Her visit comes in advance of the Team Canada trade mission to the Philippines in December.

Canada is proud to be home to nearly one million Filipino-Canadian residents who make invaluable contributions to Canada's workforce, entrepreneurial landscape, heritage and multicultural society. Minister Valdez's meetings will strengthen the strong people-to-people ties that are at the foundation of Canada's and the Philippines' partnership. Minister Valdez's official visit to the Philippines comes after a number of initiatives in recent months to celebrate Filipino-Canadian heritage, including marking the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence with a flag raising on Parliament Hill and celebrating Canada's 6th Filipino Heritage Month this past June. Additionally, the Government of Canada has made commitments this year through Budget 2024 to create a Filipino cultural centre in B.C. that will create a space for Filipino Canadians to come together to celebrate and preserve their heritage.

Canada looks forward to continuing to work with the Philippines on shared priorities such as deepening trade and driving economic growth, supporting small businesses operating in both nations and in international markets, strengthening peace and security globally, and advancing human rights for the benefit of people on both sides of the Pacific.

"With nearly one million Filipino Canadians calling Canada home, it is more important than ever to continue to strengthen the bond and friendship our government shares with the Philippines. As we celebrate 75 years of strong and friendly bilateral relations, let's celebrate our nations' close collaboration on shared priorities, including climate change, health care, economic development, and supports for small and medium-sized businesses. I am both proud and honoured to be Canada's first Filipina Cabinet minister and member of Parliament and am dedicated to creating more growth opportunities for our two countries."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

