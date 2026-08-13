Minister Valdez announces more federal procurement opportunities for Canadian small businesses

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's economy, driving innovation, creating good jobs and strengthening communities across the country. That's why the federal government is taking concrete steps to ensure they have better access to federal procurement opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), on behalf of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, highlighted the first measures launched under the new Small Business Procurement Program (SBPP), which aim to reduce barriers to federal contracting and expand opportunities for Canadian small businesses. Minister Valdez was joined by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, and Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga.

The measures will simplify procurement processes, help Canadian small businesses navigate federal contracting, and expand access to government opportunities. The federal government is also investing $79.9 million over five years through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada program to help Canadian small businesses develop, test and demonstrate innovative products and technologies, including through federal procurement opportunities.

Together, these efforts will help more Canadian businesses compete for federal contracts, grow their operations and create good jobs, while putting federal purchasing power to work for Canadian businesses and communities.

Quotes

"Small businesses are central to Canada's economy, and the launch of the first measures under the Buy Canadian Small Business Procurement Program is a real turning point. We are simplifying procurement, reducing barriers and expanding access so more Canadian firms can compete for and deliver federal contracts. This is about using government purchasing power to actively support Canadian growth and Canadian jobs."

– The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Canada's small businesses are strengthening our communities and our economy every day, and we're taking steps so that more of them can benefit from the opportunities created by federal procurement. The Small Business Procurement Program will help Canadian entrepreneurs navigate the federal procurement process and access government contracts, creating more opportunities for businesses to grow and succeed as we build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

The federal government purchases more than $37 billion in goods, services and construction each year. As of June 25, 2026, just a couple of months after its implementation, the Buy Canadian Policy has already applied to a portfolio of solicitations valued at over $3 billion, with $726 million in contracts awarded to date.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) represent about 47.2% of private-sector gross domestic product (GDP) and employ 63.6% of the private-sector workforce. The Small Business Procurement Program (SBPP) aims to increase SMEs' participation in federal procurement and make it easier for them to navigate the federal procurement system.

The Procura Chatbot was launched in April 2026 to help suppliers locate general information about the procurement process and about how to do business with the Government of Canada. The chatbot has been enhanced, now drawing from a larger information database while simplifying access to basic procurement information.

Budget 2025 announced $9.4 million over five years, starting in 2026–2027, and $2 million ongoing, for Public Services and Procurement Canada to develop and continuously improve the digital tools that will support the implementation of the SBPP under the Buy Canadian Procurement Policy Framework.

Budget 2025 also announced $79.9 million over five years, starting in 2026–2027, for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to position Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) to support the SBPP by awarding pilot contracts to small businesses, including for emerging technologies, and by awarding scaled procurement contracts for successful innovations through the program's existing processes, including its Pathway to Commercialization.

Innovative Solutions Canada is an existing government-wide innovation program led by ISED that connects federal departments and agencies with Canadian companies, including SMEs, and their innovative technologies. ISC supports Buy Canadian objectives by increasing the availability and maturity of Canadian-developed solutions and connecting these innovations with public sector organizations for validation and procurement.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]