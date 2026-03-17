MILLBROOK, NS, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Across Canada, Indigenous communities are offering domestic and international visitors authentic and meaningful tourism experiences. These experiences also provide unique opportunities to learn about traditional Indigenous knowledge and the histories and cultural practices of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Indigenous tourism not only deepens understanding and connection but also drives economic growth, supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and advancing economic reconciliation and self-determination.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, alongside Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), highlighted the Budget 2025 investment of $6 million in additional funding for the Indigenous Tourism Fund's Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES). The Minister also announced the projects that will benefit from the investment. This announcement was made at the Millbrook Cultural and Heritage Centre on the Millbrook First Nation, in Mi'kma'ki.

The Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream aims to support key experiences that anchor tourism destinations in Indigenous communities and help develop the infrastructure and services needed for tourism. Building on the success of the first round of funding, this additional $6 million in funding will support the scale-up of significant, export-ready, market-sustainable and community-supported Indigenous experiences and tourism destinations. Partnering to grow Indigenous tourism is essential to position Canada as a top global destination and enable Canada to realize the full potential of the visitor economy.

This new funding will support:

The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre (Nova Scotia) is receiving federal funding to support the construction of the new Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre. It will enable the community to share Mi'kmaw history and culture with students of all ages and visitors from Nova Scotia, Canada and around the world.

is receiving federal funding to support the construction of the new Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre. It will enable the community to share Mi'kmaw history and culture with students of all ages and visitors from Nova Scotia, Canada and around the world. Restaurant Sagamité YQB S.E.N.C. (Quebec) is receiving federal funding to enable the "Restaurant La Sagamité" franchise to expand its authentic Indigenous cuisine offerings to the Québec City airport.

is receiving federal funding to enable the "Restaurant La Sagamité" franchise to expand its authentic Indigenous cuisine offerings to the Québec City airport. The Six Nations of the Grand River (Ontario) is receiving federal funding to support the construction of a new welcome centre at Six Nations. The new centre will support Indigenous tourism experiences to enhance the visitor capacity and experience, promoting the community as well as its historic sites.

is receiving federal funding to support the construction of a new welcome centre at Six Nations. The new centre will support Indigenous tourism experiences to enhance the visitor capacity and experience, promoting the community as well as its historic sites. Enoch Cree Nation (Alberta) is receiving federal funding to support the construction of a new River Cree Thermal Spa on Enoch Cree Nation lands, which will become a world-class wellness destination once completed in 2028.

is receiving federal funding to support the construction of a new River Cree Thermal Spa on Enoch Cree Nation lands, which will become a world-class wellness destination once completed in 2028. The Spo7ez Cultural Centre and Community Society (British Columbia) is receiving federal funding to support the expansion of its cultural centre, which will now house a commercial kitchen to operate a café and offer catering services, along with a larger gift shop.

is receiving federal funding to support the expansion of its cultural centre, which will now house a commercial kitchen to operate a café and offer catering services, along with a larger gift shop. The Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation (British Columbia) is receiving federal funding to expand resort infrastructure, including the construction of a new spa space and 12 camping units.

The Budget 2025 investment highlighted today is in addition to the more than $50 million in Government of Canada programming supporting Indigenous tourism over the last three years, through initiatives such as the Indigenous Tourism Fund and the Tourism Growth Program. As outlined in Budget 2025, this additional investment highlights the federal government's commitment to building a strong Canadian economy in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Our new federal government is working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to build Canada strong. A key part of that work is supporting Indigenous tourism across the country. Indigenous Peoples are the original storytellers of this land, and Indigenous tourism gives visitors the chance to experience those stories, cultures and traditions first-hand. Through investments like the Indigenous Tourism Fund's Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream, we are creating jobs, growing local economies and helping Indigenous communities share their stories with Canada and the world."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre will be an incredible destination here in Cumberland–Colchester, welcoming visitors from across Canada and around the world to learn about Mi'kmaw history, culture and deep connection to this land. From my decades working in and around the Nova Scotia tourism industry, I understand how critical this kind of destination is for driving the overall ecosystem of regional, national and even international visitors. This investment from the Government of Canada will help bring a vision to life that will create local jobs, strengthen our local tourism economy, and give more people the opportunity to experience the rich history, culture and stories of Mi'kma'ki."

– Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester

"The road construction in Debert is symbolic of the pathways we're building toward shared prosperity through Indigenous tourism. Building on the success of the first round of SITES funding, this additional investment will expand this impact to more regions across Canada, supporting Indigenous tourism operators to create meaningful experiences, strengthen local economies, and celebrate the richness of First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures from coast to coast to coast."

– Shannin Metatawabin, CEO, National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

"This support helps us keep moving forward with the vision for Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre. Our Elders have created a place where people can come together, spend time on the land, and learn about Mi'kmaw history and culture directly from Mi'kmaw voices. Projects like this take many partners, and this investment helps us continue the work of building a space that will welcome students, families, and visitors from across Mi'kma'kik and beyond. In the years ahead, Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre will be a place where we will welcome visitors to deepen their understanding of Mi'kmaw history, culture, and understand our 13,000 years of connection to this land."

– Tim Bernard, Executive Director, Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre

Quick facts

The Indigenous Tourism Fund was launched in 2023 and provided $20 million over two years to help the industry recover from the pandemic and to foster its sustainable growth. This additional $6 million investment builds on the first round of SITES funding.

Through this additional round of funding, SITES will support signature Indigenous tourism experiences across the country. These projects are contributing to regional tourism and the growth of authentic Indigenous experiences. The estimated visitor numbers are expected to be over 663,000 across all recipients. The projects will enhance revenue streams in Indigenous communities and create approximately 128 new full-time jobs.

Indigenous tourism was a priority of the Tourism Growth Program. The program exceeded its target of having at least 15% of funds dedicated to Indigenous-led tourism initiatives, with 20% of funds allocated toward 88 Indigenous projects as of December 2025.

According to the Conference Board of Canada, the Indigenous tourism sector generated an estimated $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, directly contributing $1.6 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and supporting approximately 34,700 jobs across the country.

Indigenous tourism provides important economic opportunities for women: 36% of Indigenous tourism businesses are owned by women.

NACCA is an umbrella organization representing more than 50 Indigenous financial institutions across Canada with over 35 years of experience in Indigenous economic development. NACCA works with an Indigenous Advisory Committee, composed of representatives from Indigenous tourism associations across the country, to assist in identifying and evaluating projects that contribute positively to communities and can attract further investment.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]