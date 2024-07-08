Minister Valdez announces changes to the Canadian Dental Care Plan to make access easier for patients and providers

WINNIPEG, MB, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) is making life better for Canadians. More than 2.1 million seniors have been approved to receive coverage under the plan, and to date, almost 250,000 have already obtained oral health care services like cleaning, fillings and dentures.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, joined Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, to highlight recent changes to the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

As of today, oral health providers will be able to participate in the program on a claim-by-claim basis, making it even easier for them to treat patients participating in the plan. Online applications will open to uninsured Canadians between the ages of 18 and 64 in 2025.

Eligible children under the age of 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit Certificate can now apply online through Service Canada. Coverage start date, details of coverage and member cards will be sent to eligible applicants by Sun Life, the contracted service provider, in a welcome package.

Successful applicants will receive this welcome package from Sun Life within approximately three months of their application. Expenses for treatments provided under the CDCP will not be covered prior to the coverage start date.

Oral health care is health care. No one should have to choose between taking care of their teeth and paying their bills. The CDCP is going to help make dental care more affordable for up to an estimated 9 million Canadians who currently do not have coverage.

"Canadians shouldn't have to choose between paying their bills and getting the dental care they need. The Canadian Dental Care Plan is a life-changing initiative to make sure all Canadians, no matter their age or background, can preserve their health without breaking the bank. Today's announcement is great news for patients and providers to access the plan. With this major milestone, we are on track to create a more inclusive economy where millions of Canadians can put the stress of affording dental care behind them and live better lives."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business

Eligible seniors aged 65 and over can continue to apply to the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) using the online application.

In December 2022 , the Government of Canada launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped close to 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. As the CDB came to an end on June 30 , parents and guardians are invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care.

, the Government of launched the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB) to help lower dental costs for eligible families. The CDB helped close to 450,000 children under 12 receive oral health care. As the CDB came to an end on , parents and guardians are invited to apply to the CDCP for the children under their care. All remaining eligible Canadian residents between the ages of 18 and 64 will be able to apply online in 2025.

CDCP provider participation is voluntary. Oral health providers who are eligible to participate and can bill for services include dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists.

This past spring, the Government of Canada launched the Oral Health Access Fund. This fund will support projects that aim to improve training and capacity for oral health care providers, connect people to oral health care, and deliver prevention and education efforts to improve oral health.

