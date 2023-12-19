OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business and Minister responsible for the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), today announced the appointment of Brian O'Neil as Chairperson of BDC's Board of Directors for a four-year term.

"Mr. O'Neil brings immense experience and knowledge to this position and has served as a director at BDC since 2017," said Minister Valdez. "His strong private sector background and expertise will be key in supporting BDC's goals of expanding across Canada and serving more small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those from under-represented groups. Mr. O'Neil will be a strong leader of BDC's Board of Directors and help ensure Canada builds a strong, competitive and inclusive economy."

Mr. O'Neil is currently President of A Faire Aujourd'hui Inc. (AFAI), a Toronto-based family office and private equity fund. He has over 25 years of work experience, primarily in advising Canadian companies and investing alongside them, and has 15 years of experience in board-of-director level positions.

He holds a master's degree in Finance from Queen's University and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Western University. He is a CFA charterholder and a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Director (ICD.D) designation.

While welcoming Mr. O'Neil to his new position as Chairperson of the Board, Minister Valdez also thanked Mike Pedersen, who has been Chairperson since 2018.

BDC is Canada's leading bank for entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing and advisory services to help Canadian small and medium-sized businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions.

This appointment is the result of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nadine Ramadan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Small Business, 343-575-5436, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]