VICTORIA, BC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting our lands and waters. Canada's oceans are home to more than 30 species of whales, which play a critical role in the health of our oceans and carry important cultural significance for Indigenous and coastal communities. Since 2018, the Government of Canada has made significant investments to support recovery efforts and mitigate the impacts of key threats to whales, including the North Atlantic right whale (NARW), the St. Lawrence Estuary beluga (SLEB), the Southern Resident killer whale (SRKW).

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All, the government is proposing over $258 million over 5 years to renew and enhance funding for the protection of whales and their habitats. This investment will build off the success of the Whales Initiative and Oceans Protection Plan. This new funding will help address ship strikes, underwater noise mitigation, prey availability, entanglements, and enhance habitat protections.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Thompson, the Minister of Fisheries, and the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), highlighted key investments from the Spring Economic Update to protect endangered whales and their habitats.

This proposed investment will see $163.8 million dedicated to continue the important work done under the Whales Initiative over the next 5 years, providing immediate and comprehensive action to protect whales.

Recognising the potential for increased marine traffic on the West Coast as Canada embarks on its Trade Diversification Strategy, the Spring Economic Update 2026 also proposes to provide funding of $95 million over 5 years and $16.5 million ongoing for enhanced protections specifically for Southern Resident killer whales. This new funding will build on strong existing 2026 management measures to protect Southern Resident killer whales.

Together, these initiatives will continue and enhance whale protections and ensure the fluid transportation of people and goods, by:

implementing and enforcing whale protection measures, such as vessel speed restrictions, fisheries management measures, and marine mammal incident response;

continuing research and funding for whale surveillance and detection systems, such as acoustic monitoring;

implementing a new, regional noise monitoring and management program in the Salish Sea;

enhancing collaboration with industry and partners through the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority-led Enhancing Cetacean Habitat and Observation (ECHO) Program, including funding for large commercial vessel slowdowns, and to support development and testing of new underwater noise reduction approaches;

working with B.C. Ferries to accelerate the adoption of quieting technologies, with the aim of reducing underwater radiated noise by up to 50 % on their vessels in the Salish Sea, and entering into a Species at Risk Act , section 11 Conservation Agreement to support the recovery of at-risk whale species;

, section 11 Conservation Agreement to support the recovery of at-risk whale species; funding research, development and demonstration projects to reduce underwater noise from vessels; and

continuing and increasing funding for Indigenous participation in projects and activities that address the impacts of underwater vessel noise on the marine environment.

As part of these ongoing efforts, under Transport Canada's Interim Order, vessels must stay 1000 metres away from Southern Resident killer whales, starting on June 1, 2026. Proposed amendments under the Marine Mammal Regulations of the Fisheries Act to permanently increase the vessel approach distance to 1000 metres for SRKWs are currently under review.

The federal government recognizes that protecting whales provides important benefits for all Canadians, by ensuring the continued market access and competitiveness of Canadian seafood products and supporting domestic trade growth and diversification associated with shipping. Canada will continue its ongoing efforts and long-term actions alongside all partners, including First Nations, stakeholders, fish harvesters and the marine and tourism industries to support the protection of our whale populations.

Quotes

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Canada will continue to take decisive action to protect these majestic marine mammals. From coast to coast to coast, this funding will support the continued protection of at-risk whale species and the greater marine environment. This will ensure that our waters are thriving, supporting coastal communities and sustainable fisheries for generations."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Building a stronger Canada means strengthening our supply chains and trade infrastructure while also protecting marine ecosystems that support our coastal communities, including species such as Southern Resident Killer Whales. With this funding in place, we are supporting the long-term protection of marine life and a more resilient and competitive economy."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"British Columbia's coastal waters and the iconic Southern Resident killer whales are central to our province's identity, economy, and culture. As marine traffic grows, federal investment provides critical support to help protect whales and their habitats. By working alongside First Nations, coastal communities, and industry partners, we are ensuring that B.C.'s marine ecosystems remain healthy, resilient, and protected for generations to come."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]