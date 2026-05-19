PORT MORIEN, NS, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program.

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. To this end, Port Morien harbour will receive funding to allow for the reconstruction of the main breakwater (301). Port Morien harbour is home to 15 commercial fishing vessels and the main fishery is lobster.

Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the industry and communities.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support the local economic development of Quebec communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is sovereign, prosperous and responsible. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quote

"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Small craft harbours are at the heart of coastal communities in Nova Scotia and serve as a crucial connection point and lifeline for local residents and industries. Investing in the Port Morien harbour means investing in essential infrastructure that sustains livelihoods and strengthens the local economy by providing harvesters, businesses, and families with safe, reliable, and modern harbour facilities. By investing almost $1 billion in the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours, the government is committing to protecting and creating flourishing coastal communities across Canada."

- Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Related products

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]