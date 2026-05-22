LOWER ARGYLE, NS, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, joined by Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Annapolis, highlighted this investment from the Spring Economic Update to DFO's Small Craft Harbours Program.

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. At Camp Cove Harbour in Lower Argyle, the funding will allow for the reconstruction of wharves 401 and 402. There are 53 vessels at the harbour and the main fisheries are lobster and groundfish.

Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the industry and communities.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support the local economic development of communities for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is sovereign, prosperous and responsible. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the foundation coastal fishing communities are built on. Harvesters across Canada rely on them every single day, and so do the communities around them. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, and I'm proud our government is delivering it. Keeping harbours safe and operational means keeping coastal economies alive, and that's what building Canada strong actually looks like."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Communities across Acadie-Annapolis depend on strong and reliable harbour infrastructure to support their livelihoods and local economies. This investment will help ensure Camp Cove wharf remains safe to support harvesters, workers, and local families for years to come. By strengthening small craft harbours, we're strengthening the economic future of coastal Nova Scotia."

- Chris d'Entremont, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Annapolis, Nova Scotia

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]