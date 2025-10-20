VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - From October 13-17, 2025, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, participated in multi-day tour of British Columbia and Yukon, engaging with Indigenous leaders, fishery stakeholders, and scientific experts on shared priorities in conservation, trade, reconciliation, and fisheries modernization.

In Port Moody, the Minister toured the Mossom Creek Hatchery and Education Centre, a community-operated facility supported by the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), which supports salmon enhancement, education, and stewardship. She also visited the Pacific Science Enterprise Centre in West Vancouver, learning about cutting-edge aquatic research and innovative partnerships advancing conservation science.

In Vancouver, the Minister met with the BC Crab Fishermen's Association to discuss commercial crab fishing, reconciliation, and trade. The meeting underscored the importance of engaging stakeholders in shaping the future of Canada's fisheries. The Minister heard about the challenges faced by the industry, as well as opportunities for growth and diversification.

In Yukon, the Minister met with the Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee to discuss salmon recovery and habitat protection, emphasizing collaboration to address impacts from hydroelectric dams and mining.

The Minister met with the First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance to discuss open net-pen aquaculture and reaffirm the Department's commitment to working with Indigenous communities on sustainable fisheries. In Whitehorse, she engaged with the Council of Yukon First Nations to hear perspectives on salmon conservation and collaborative stewardship in northern watersheds.

Reconciliation was a central theme throughout the tour. The Minister held bilateral meetings with Indigenous leaders from the Musqueam Indian Band, Tsawwassen First Nation, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, reaffirming the Department's commitment to upholding treaty obligations and engaging in transparent, respectful consultation.

The Minister's visit demonstrated the value of partnership, dialogue, and shared stewardship in building a resilient, prosperous and inclusive future for Canada's fisheries and oceans.

Quotes

" This tour was an opportunity to listen, learn, and strengthen relationships with Indigenous partners, fish harvesters, scientists, and community leaders. From salmon conservation to fisheries modernization, I saw firsthand the dedication and innovation that are driving progress across the Pacific Region. Together, we are building a more sustainable and inclusive future for Canada's fisheries and oceans. "

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"While hosting Minister Thompson in the Yukon, we had the opportunity to engage directly with Indigenous leaders, their communities, and local scientists specializing in Yukon salmon populations. These meetings underscored the critical importance of unified, decisive and immediate action to protect the Yukon's salmon populations and safeguard our watersheds to ensure a resilient, thriving future for the Yukon's fisheries and environment."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts

The Minister visited sites in Chilliwack, Port Moody, West Vancouver, Richmond, Whitehorse, and Dawson City, engaging with Indigenous partners, fishery stakeholders, and scientific experts.

The Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative is the largest-ever federal investment in Pacific salmon recovery, supporting habitat restoration, hatchery upgrades, and collaborative stewardship.

The Pacific Science Enterprise Centre is a hub for aquatic research and innovation, advancing partnerships and science-based decision-making.

The multi-day tour included discussions on treaty negotiations, fisheries management, and the implications of recent court decisions affecting Indigenous fishing rights.

Three new marine refuges in B.C. were officially announced: Banks Marine Refuge will be co-governed with Gitxaała Nation; G̱aw Ḵáahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii Marine Refuges will be co-governed by the Council of Haida Nation. The marine refuges add 465 km² of protected ocean area toward Canada's marine conservation targets.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]