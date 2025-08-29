OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are winding down their seasonal maritime search and rescue service. The following stations will close at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 2:

Saint John, NB

Shediac, NB

Charlottetown, PEI

Halifax, NS

Mahone Bay, NS

Pictou, NS

Conception Bay (in Conception Bay South ), NL

(in ), NL Bonavista Bay (in Terra Nova National Park ), NL

), NL Notre Dame Bay (in Lewisporte ), NL

The IRB program employs and trains post-secondary students across Canada, to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season.

The Canadian Coast Guard's (CCG) Search and Rescue lifeboat stations in these provinces are staffed by CCG personnel, and operate either year round or seasonally, based on weather and ice conditions.

The public can report an incident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by calling the regional emergency line.

Ashore, Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres provide marine safety communications, while the response to each search and rescue case is coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax and the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre St. John's.

Please visit the Canadian Coast Guard's website for more information on its search and rescue services and the Inshore Rescue Boat program.

For more information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]