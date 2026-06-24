Minister Thompson announces investments of more than $4.8 million to prevent chronic disease and improve health

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced more than $4.8 million in funding through the Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund for projects that will promote health in communities across Canada.

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease, remain among the leading causes of illness and death in Canada. These conditions can reduce quality of life, increase pressure on health systems and disproportionately affect people facing social and economic barriers to health.

The projects announced today will help address key risk factors linked to chronic disease by improving access to healthy food, strengthening community supports and creating healthier environments for people experiencing health inequalities.

Food First NL is receiving more than $2.6 million for its Great Things in Store project. The project works with grocery stores and local retailers, where most families already do their shopping, to make healthy food more affordable and accessible. It will support long-term solutions for healthy eating across Newfoundland and Labrador, especially for households with low income and in smaller and remote communities where fresh options can be harder to come by.

The Canadian Red Cross is receiving over $2.1 million to launch the ASPIRE - Advancing Social Prescribing Implementation, Research and Evaluation project across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This project will address the needs of older adults, including people living with disabilities and other chronic health conditions, individuals with lower income, people who identify as 2SLGBTQI+, and people from Indigenous and racialized communities, who experience intersecting barriers to well-being and to accessing community support.

Quotes

"Our government is working with partners to advance initiatives that help reduce the risk of chronic disease, improve health outcomes for all Canadians and address health inequities. These projects will strengthen access to healthy food, community supports and local resources, helping people and communities live healthier lives now and in the future."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Food First NL understands that if you want people to eat healthier, you have to meet them where they already shop. This funding helps expand their work with local retailers so that healthy food is a more accessible and affordable choice for families across Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in smaller communities."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"Food and health are intimately connected and we are excited to continue our work to widen the circle of action to include the spaces where most people get most of their food - their local retailers. This investment will let us provide the support they need in the way that they need it to allow people in their communities to eat with joy and dignity"

Joshua Smee, CEO

Food First NL

Quick Facts

More than two out of five adults living in Canada have been diagnosed with at least one chronic disease such as arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, mood disorders, cancer or heart disease.

The Public Health Agency of Canada invests in projects through its Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) to focus on priority populations who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease, such as Indigenous Peoples, newcomers to Canada, people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, people living on low incomes and racialized communities.

HCCF Results summaries highlight projects supporting better health habits, such as physical activity, healthy eating and tobacco cessation.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709