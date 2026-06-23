Minister Thompson announces funds for projects in St. John's through New Horizons for Seniors Program

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As the cost of living continues to rise, the Government of Canada is taking action to make life more affordable for seniors and to help them stay active and connected in their communities. Alongside direct support to ease everyday costs, the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funds projects that keep thousands of seniors engaged in the places they call home.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, on behalf of the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), announced an investment of $346,276 for 17 community-based projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

These projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community.

Projects will provide seniors with opportunities to engage in community sessions involving creative arts, ranging from singing, quilting, clay sculpting, weaving and woodworking. Programming will also encourage physical well-being through fitness, mindfulness, and outdoor activities. These projects will also provide educational workshops that focus on areas such as digital literacy, legal awareness, health, and financial literacy.

Funding announced today was awarded through the 2025–26 call for proposals for community-based projects through the NHSP.

This program funds a wide variety of projects that support digital literacy initiatives, fraud prevention and awareness programs, and intergenerational mentoring efforts, all aimed at supporting seniors and fostering stronger, more connected communities.

The government has implemented many important measures to make life more affordable for older Canadians. These include increasing Old Age Security for those over 75, expanding the Guaranteed Income Supplement earnings exemption, introducing the Canadian Dental Care Plan, and improving access to affordable internet.

The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will also provide further support to low- and modest-income households, including those of seniors, as the cost of living continues to rise. Together, these measures are designed to help seniors better meet their everyday needs.

Quotes

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program helps fund projects that keep seniors involved in their communities and create more opportunities for participation and inclusion. The projects announced today will help seniors stay active and connected in every part of the country."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Seniors in Newfoundland and Labrador have given so much to our province and ensuring they are supported and engaged is a priority for our government. The New Horizons for Seniors Program funds meaningful activities where they can share what they have learned with the people around them and enrich our communities -- and I know this funding will make a positive difference in St. John's. "

– The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick facts

Seniors are expected to represent almost 25% of the population by 2059 and could reach 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program's community-based stream invests in projects that help to improve seniors' quality of life. In the 2025–26 call for proposals, organizations were eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks.

Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteerism among seniors and other generations; engaging seniors through the mentoring of others; expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse; supporting social participation and the inclusion of seniors; and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals must involve seniors in vital roles to lead, plan or deliver the project.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 45,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada's total investment now surpassing $1 billion in funding.

Based on the last two years of available data, more than 900,000 seniors participate in NHSP community-based projects each year.

Related products

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated links

New Horizons for Seniors Program--Community-based project funding

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537