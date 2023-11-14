The Government of Canada has released final directions for a new law that supports Canadian stories and music in the digital age.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has reached an important milestone in this new law that supports Canadian and Indigenous stories and music. The Online Streaming Act will make sure Canadians can see themselves in the stories and music available in the new online reality and will reinvest in future generations of artists in Canada. Online streamers are being asked to contribute to Canada's cultural sector's sustained success and to support our talented creative and media sectors to ensue they have a real and fair chance to succeed now and in the future.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, released the final policy direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for the Online Streaming Act.

These final directions instruct the CRTC to make rules that are fair and adaptable as it implements the Online Streaming Act. The CRTC has been asked to:

support Canadian artists and creative industries;

advance Indigenous storytelling;

increase representation of equity-seeking groups;

ensure regulations are equitable, fair and flexible;

redefine Canadian programs; and

exclude the content of social media and digital creators, including podcasts, from regulation.

The government provides directions to the CRTC on high-level policy questions. Proposed directions were published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, for public consultation from June 10 to July 25. More than 500 comments were received. The policy directions have been finalized and are now binding.

The CRTC has started consultations on the implementation of the Online Streaming Act. Information about how to take part is available on the CRTC website.

Quotes

"The Online Streaming Act is the result of years of work and collaboration between our government and the cultural sector. It's transformative. It's about levelling the playing field and making sure we can share our stories and see ourselves on screens. Canadian artists and musicians have a unique perspective. Their creations inspire our imaginations, help us understand each other and shed light on important issues in our country. We are proud when we see and hear homegrown Canadian talent and stories, both because it's amazing and because it's Canadian."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is the independent public authority responsible for regulating and supervising Canada's broadcasting system.

The Online Streaming Act received Royal Assent on April 27, 2023. The updated Broadcasting Act is now law. It was last updated in 1991, before dial-up Internet access was widely available in Canada.

The CRTC published its regulatory plan for implementing the Online Streaming Act on May 8. Information is available on the CRTC website.

The Online Streaming Act is one of two policies that are a key part of the government's digital agenda. The Online Streaming Act makes Canadian stories and music widely available to Canadians in the digital age. The Online News Act requires large digital platforms to bargain fairly with news businesses for their content.

