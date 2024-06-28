Minister St-Onge announces the appointment of Benjamin Nycum as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Board of Trustees

Benjamin Nycum, a strategic leader and dedicated advocate for the 2SLGBTQI+ community, is appointed as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Board of Trustees for a four-year term.

GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Benjamin Nycum as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Board of Trustees. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council selection process.

Benjamin Nycum has distinguished himself in architecture and education. Since 2008, he has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nycum + Associates, an architecture and planning firm. He is also a dedicated educator, serving as adjunct professor at the Dalhousie School of Architecture, the Dalhousie School of Health Administration and the Royal Architectural Institute of the Canada Syllabus Program.

Nycum is a passionate advocate for 2SLGBTQI+ youth and human rights. In his career, he has founded the influential magazine, Young Gay America, authored the book, The XY Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Being Young and Gay, and co-produced the documentary, JIM IN BOLD, which addresses youth suicide and resilience. He also serves as an advisor to the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce.

With a wealth of governance experience, Nycum has served as a trustee on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Board of Trustees since 2018 and currently holds positions on the boards of the Nova Scotia Centre on Aging and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is a national museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

Quotes

"Benjamin Nycum is an extraordinary, strategic leader with a deep understanding of human rights. Since 2018, he has served on the board of trustees, giving him solid experience to carry forward the governance, planning and engagement work needed. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights plays a vital role in promoting understanding, respect and global dialogue on human rights. With his demonstrated commitment to advocacy and inclusiveness, Mr. Nycum will help the Museum execute its essential mandate. Fundamentally, as Canadians, we stand up for each others' rights and lift up the most vulnerable among us. That's our strength. That's core to what this museum, its team and its board help remind us of with its work every single day. I would like to thank the outgoing chairperson, Pauline Rafferty, for her outstanding service to the museum and Canadians over the last 12 years."—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is the first museum solely dedicated to the evolution, celebration and future of human rights. Its mandate is to explore the subject of human rights, with special, but not exclusive, reference to Canada. It also aims to enhance the public's understanding of human rights, promote respect for others and encourage reflection and dialogue.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Under the Act, the Minister of Canadian Heritage appoints a chairperson to a museum's board of trustees for a maximum of four years, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

All appointment opportunities for the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted as they become available on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

Associated Links

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]