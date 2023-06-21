The investment will help remove barriers to sport and encourage more opportunities to take part in local organized sport.

GATINEAU, QC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, while allowing Canadians to thrive physically, emotionally and socially.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Canoe Kayak Canada is receiving as much as $404,700 in funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

This investment will support accessible canoe kayak programs for equity deserving groups through various projects. It will help provide instructor training, equipment and resources to local community leaders and participants.

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports national organizations in establishing more accessible local organized sport and reducing barriers that prevent participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous and racialized communities as well as 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

Quotes

"One of our government's top priorities is helping Canadians of all ages pursue healthier lifestyles. We know there are still major barriers to sport today. That is why we are investing in organizations like Canoe Kayak Canada to help solidify our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Together, we are making sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible for everyone across the country."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Canadians depend on sports and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community and belonging as well as fun. Getting out on the water and learning how to paddle a canoe or kayak is one of the most quintessentially Canadian summer experiences, and more people deserve access to these opportunities. I'm proud of our government's partnership with Canoe Kayak Canada as we support Canadians in their pursuit of healthy, happy lifestyles. I hope to see more Canadians enjoying time out on the water with their friends this summer. Happy paddling!"

– Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"We have an immense amount of gratitude for the support of Sport Canada and Minister St-Onge. Paddling is an inclusive sport enjoyed by many Canadians as a lifelong activity. With this support from the government, we are breaking down more barriers and welcoming so many more deserving participants who will now be able to create wonderful memories on and off the water."

—Kenna Robins, Director of National Program Development, Canoe Kayak Canada

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative aims to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly among Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities as well as people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

Canoe Kayak Canada is a national sport organization that, with its provincial members, provides sport-related programs and services to promote canoe and kayak development in Canada. The organization is also the national body for competitive paddling in Canada. Canoe Kayak Canada is comprised of a community of athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, staff and supporters from coast to coast.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Funded national-level organizations (2022–2023)

Budget 2023 – $13.8 million over three years to enhance accountability and support efforts to build a safe and accountable sport system.

Budget 2023 – $10 million over two years, to support national programming that aims to increase daily physical activity among Canadians.

Budget 2021 – $80 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to remove barriers to participation in sports programming and to help community organizations kick-start local organized sports that are accessible to all.

Canoe Kayak Canada

