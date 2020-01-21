Minister Schulte announces $1.5 million for Manitoba seniors, including upgrades to Southdale Community Centre

WINNIPEG, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Seniors have built the Canada that we know and love today. While today's seniors are living longer and are more active, too many suffer from social isolation. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to helping seniors stay informed, engaged and connected in their communities.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital, announced an investment of over $1.5 million to support close to 100 projects in Manitoba that improve the quality of life of seniors and foster social inclusion. This funding is the result of successful applications submitted through the most recent call for proposals of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) community-based stream.

Ministers Schulte and Vandal made the announcement while visiting the Southdale Community Centre, which will receive over $24,373 in NHSP funding to enhance their facility and provide better access to their programs for seniors with disabilities.

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster their social inclusion and engagement in all aspects of Canadian society.

Other NHSP projects that will support seniors and their communities will be announced in the coming months.

Quotes

"These projects empower seniors by giving them opportunities to benefit from and contribute to the quality of life in their communities. Seniors have given so much to our country. We are working to provide the programs and support they need, and that means breaking down barriers that prevent them from fully participating in their community."

– The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"The Southdale Community Centre's programs ensure our seniors have the opportunity to remain active and social in their community. With this funding announced today, the Centre can make infrastructure upgrades and expand their services so even more seniors can benefit. I would like to thank the hardworking people of the Southdale Community Centre for their hard work and continued contribution to making our city an even better place for seniors."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"Southdale Recreation Association would like to thank the Government of Canada for this NHSP funding. The funding will help us improve the community centre, allowing seniors better access to the facility and programs. Together, we are building one of the largest senior groups in Winnipeg with reliable accessibility, exercise programs, line dancing, art programs and social events. We are proud to provide an environment that promotes seniors' programming and social inclusion."

– Tamara Bauknecht, General Manager, Southdale Community Centre

Quick Facts

Improvements at the Southdale Community Centre include the installation of automatic door openers, a wheelchair ramp and programming, such as new art classes.

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. Every year organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals (CFP). The projects announced today are being approved as part of the 2019-20 CFP, which ran from May 15, 2019 , to June 21, 2019 .

, to . The Government of Canada is investing approximately $50 million per year to support NHSP community-based projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being.

is investing approximately per year to support NHSP community-based projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding and, as of 2018, small grants of up to $5,000 are available to organizations that have not received funding within the last five years.

in grant funding and, as of 2018, small grants of up to are available to organizations that have not received funding within the last five years. Community-based project funding supports activities that engage seniors and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, social participation and capital assistance.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 26,300 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $537.7 million .

