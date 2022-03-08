MONCTON, NB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), issued the following statement in recognition of International Women's Day:

"Every day, women and girls strengthen our communities, our country, and our world. On this International Women's Day, I invite you to join me in celebrating all the women and girls who inspire us with their leadership, strength, skills, knowledge and day-to-day actions.

"We all benefit when women have equal opportunity to contribute to the economy, participate fully in society, and achieve their personal and business goals within a fair and equitable workforce. This includes women from under-represented groups such as Black and racialized women, Indigenous women, immigrant women, LGBTQ2 women, senior women, and women with activity limitations.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, inequalities have sharpened, taking a toll on women's work, economic security, and well-being. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that women are not left behind, and that they have the support, and resources to advance their goals.

"By investing in the success of women, we are making sure Canada's economy succeeds. By advancing gender equality, Canada could add as much as $150 billion in incremental GDP by 2026. But there is still much work to be done.

"To build back better, we know that our economic recovery must benefit everyone, including women. That is why our government has brought forward initiatives such as the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, establishing a national Early-Learning and Childcare system, strengthening Diversity in Corporate Governance, and advancing a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"I am proud that my department – ACOA – has invested almost $79 million in women-owned or -led organizations throughout Atlantic Canada, creating an estimated 975 jobs, and protecting an estimated 4,000 jobs, over the past five years.

"By helping more women entrepreneurs thrive, compete, and grow their business, we are building a stronger, more inclusive economy for all Atlantic Canadians."

