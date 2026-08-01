Minister's Statement: Food Day Canada 2026

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- "Today marks the 23rd anniversary of Food Day Canada. This celebration was launched in 2003 by University of Guelph Food Laureate and Member of the Order of Canada, the late Anita Stewart. Food Day Canada is a time to celebrate the hardworking people who produce the food we all enjoy.

What began as the World's Longest Barbecue, organized to show support for Canada's beef farmers and ranchers during a challenging time, has grown into a nationwide celebration of our entire food system.

From the dedicated farmers who care for the land, to the innovative food processors and skilled chefs who transform local ingredients into exceptional meals, today, we recognize the vital role these individuals, their families and communities play in our daily lives.

I'm proud that our government continues to invest in strengthening local food systems to ensure that top-quality, nutritious food is accessible to everyone. This year we announced Canada's first ever National Food Security Strategy, which focuses on building more food production and processing in Canada, improving access to affordable and nutritious food for Canadians. Through this made-in-Canada approach, we will process more of what our farmers grow here at home, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and strengthening Canada's food self-sufficiency.

Today and every day, farmers, producers, processors and everyone a part of Canada's food community deserve recognition. Let's honour their hard work and dedication by shopping, cooking, and dining in celebration of Food Day Canada!"

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]