Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture advance a shared vision for the Next Policy Framework

HALIFAX, NS, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture concluded their annual conference today in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Their shared commitment to building a competitive, innovative and resilient agriculture and agri-food sector was reaffirmed, while also recognizing the importance of taking a collaborative approach in supporting all producers and processors from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

As the five-year Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) comes to an end in 2028, Ministers issued the "Halifax Statement", which outlines the shared vision, principles, and key priorities that will guide the development of the Next Policy Framework (2028-2033). The Halifax Statement recognizes the importance of FPT governments working together to support economic growth and competitiveness while maintaining the various business models that help create a vital agriculture and agri-food sector. It also supports market diversification, increased trade, greater sector resilience, and advances science, research, and innovation. The approval of the Halifax Statement will be followed by the negotiations over the coming year as FPT governments work towards a renewed policy framework. The Framework aims to provide the flexibility to respond to provincial and territorial priorities and evolving needs, while supporting long-term success.

Ministers reviewed progress to strengthen Business Risk Management (BRM) programs under the Sustainable CAP. They reaffirmed that programs must be flexible, responsive and reflect evolving producer needs amid increasing economic and production risks, while remaining accessible to producers. Ministers agreed in principle to take the necessary steps to bring forward AgriStability changes related to non-arm's-length labour and contract work, considering impacts on small farms. The objective is to reach a decision for the 2027 program year, subject to the necessary approvals within provinces' and territories' respective jurisdictions. Ministers also agreed to return with their respective positions on a potential increase to the AgriStability payment cap for the next framework. Looking ahead to the Next Policy Framework (NPF), Ministers underscored the need to engage industry to improve BRM programs, ensuring they are timely, equitable and efficient in managing risks beyond producers' control. They also directed officials to prioritize longer-term work on potential changes to BRM programs for Ministerial consideration.

Ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining, diversifying, and expanding market access. They discussed the value of relationships with key international partners and the benefits and challenges of Canada's existing trade agreements. In light of ongoing global trade uncertainty, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the agriculture and agri-food sector remains competitive and resilient. Ministers also discussed work underway to carry out the First Ministers' commitment to reduce internal trade barriers in food and agriculture, encouraging FPT collaboration with industry to maintain food safety and reduce irritants, while protecting export market access.

Nova Scotia led a panel discussion that focused on mixed farming that highlighted the strength and adaptability of operations, including planning of complementary products, on-farm innovation and the role of direct marketing, including farmers' markets. Ministers also participated in an agri-food panel discussion with stakeholders about priorities shaping the agri-food sector. Ministers heard a range of challenges and opportunities related to unlocking competitiveness, investment and innovation in this advanced manufacturing sector. Panelists stressed the importance of reducing red tape and working together to position Canada globally as being one of the most advanced agri-food industries, and to thrive in a changing world. Ministers welcomed Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), who shared his perspective on agriculture's role in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and underscored the deep integration between the Canadian and U.S. agriculture sectors.

Ministers discussed labour needs of the agriculture and agri-food sector and Employment and Social Development Canada provided an update on their Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program. Ministers discussed the role of temporary foreign workers in response to persistent labour shortages when domestic workers are not available, as they help ensure the continuity of operations across many businesses. Ministers recognized the importance of preserving the core strengths of the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program stream under the TFW Program. Ministers highlighted the need for a smooth transition for employers and workers as federal reforms are advanced. Ministers also highlighted the importance of these programs in supporting the unique needs of the agriculture and the agri-food sector.

In addition, Ministers reviewed progress on regulatory and program updates to strengthen Canada's food system. Throughout the conference, Ministers emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen and support the sector's competitiveness and access to innovation in crop protection. This includes implementing the FPT Action Plan developed by the FPT Working Group on Pesticide Management. Ministers also discussed the progress made by the Ministers' committee on pesticides, led by Ontario and Saskatchewan, who met this spring to discuss the importance of federal amendments to the Pest Control Products Act, alongside the FPT Action Plan. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) also highlighted accelerating product reviews by leveraging approvals from trusted regulatory partners, helping farmers access the tools they need to grow Canada's food.

Ministers recognized progress made in implementing the Office of the Grocery Code of Conduct. Ministers welcomed the collaborative efforts that supported its creation and are expecting a report from the Office regarding the review of the Code and Dispute Resolution Management Process at the end of its first year of implementation in January 2027.

The next Annual Conference of FPT Ministers of Agriculture will be held in Calgary, Alberta, in September 2027.

Quotes

"Today, federal, provincial and territorial governments are advancing a clear path forward for Canada's next policy framework, one that is grounded in collaboration, informed by producers and partners, and focused on results. Together, we are working to ensure that Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector remains a cornerstone of our economy and food security by helping farmers, producers and processors succeed in the face of any and all challenges."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Nova Scotia was proud to host agriculture ministers and officials from across Canada for these important discussions. The Next Policy Framework will help shape the future of Canadian agriculture through 2033. The Halifax Statement gives us a shared direction as we continue working together on responsive business risk management tools and strategic programs that support our producers and agri-food businesses."

The Honourable Greg Morrow, Nova Scotia Minister of Agriculture

Quick Facts

The NPF is the upcoming 5-year agreement (2028-2033) between federal, provincial and territorial governments that will guide investments in programming and funding to support Canada's agriculture and agri -food sector. It will be the successor to the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

is the upcoming 5-year agreement (2028-2033) between federal, provincial and territorial governments that will guide investments in programming and funding to support Canada's agriculture and -food sector. It will be the successor to the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments, running from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028. It includes $1 billion in federal programming and $2.5 billion in cost-shared programs delivered by provinces and territories, with funding shared on a 60% federal and 40% provincial/territorial basis.

Federal consultations on the NPF consist of two phases. The first phase of the consultation process closed on June 30, 2026. This phase focused on the vision, priorities, and objectives for the NPF and informed the Halifax Statement. The second phase of engagement, which will focus on stakeholder perspectives on the programs and activities to be implemented under the NPF , is expected to begin in the fall of 2026.

consist of two phases. The first phase of the consultation process closed on June 30, 2026. This phase focused on the vision, priorities, and objectives for the and informed the Halifax Statement. The second phase of engagement, which will focus on stakeholder perspectives on the programs and activities to be implemented under the , is expected to begin in the fall of 2026. Provinces and territories are holding similar consultations to inform the priorities of the NPF and to ensure provincial and territorial needs are met through all phases of its development.

and to ensure provincial and territorial needs are met through all phases of its development. In 2025, Canada's agriculture and agri -food system generated $158 billion, representing about 7% of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP), and provided 1 in 9 jobs in Canada.

-food system generated $158 billion, representing about 7% of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP), and provided 1 in 9 jobs in Canada. In 2025, Canada exported nearly $101.2 billion globally in agri -food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2024, that number was $100.4 billion.

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Backgrounder: Summary of Items from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture

Internal trade of food

Ministers discussed efforts to support food businesses in expanding market access across Canada.

Currently, federally licensed businesses who wish to sell food across provincial, territorial or international borders must meet the relevant federal requirements. To support their access to these markets, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), in collaboration with provinces and territories, offers tailored support to help provincially-licensed businesses obtain federal licenses. Since early 2025, the CFIA has worked with over 50 companies under this model. The CFIA is partnering with provinces and industry associations to expand this initiative and reach businesses interested in learning more about federal requirements and accessing interprovincial and international markets.

The CFIA is also proposing amendments to the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) to reduce barriers to the interprovincial trade of red meat when there is unmet slaughter capacity. The amendments would provide a targeted, time-limited exemption to livestock producers and provincial slaughter establishments to allow them to test the market to trade meat in another province. The public consultation is underway.

Red Tape Reduction

Ministers also discussed proposed science-based amendments to align specified risk material related to Enhanced Feed Ban requirements with the United States, reducing unnecessary burden while maintaining protections for human and animal health. The proposed amendments are now open for public consultation.

Business Risk Management (BRM) programs

Ministers directed officials to prioritize longer term work on potential changes to BRM programs for Ministerial consideration. Tools such as disaster assistance, Livestock Price Insurance, and support for small farms were highlighted as part of that discussion for officials to explore further.

Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

Ministers discussed the Code's role in promoting fairness, transparency and stronger relationships across the grocery supply chain. Fully implemented on January 1, 2026, with the appointment of a Board of Directors representative of all members, including major retailers, the voluntary, industry-led Code is intended to strengthen predictability and fair dealing across the supply chain.

Animal Disease Preparedness / African Swine Fever

Ministers discussed ongoing work to strengthen preparedness for African Swine Fever, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), and other emerging animal health threats. They emphasized the importance of coordinated planning, surveillance, biosecurity, and border measures to protect Canada's livestock sector from foreign animal diseases. Ministers reviewed progress on zoning approaches, recognizing their role in minimizing market disruptions, and restoring access to key export markets as quickly as possible in the event of an outbreak.

Crop Protection / pesticides

Ministers reviewed progress on implementing the FPT Action Plan to address the recommendations by the FPT Working Group on Pesticide Management including the Pesticides Regulatory Directorate (PRD) implementing lessons learned from their PT Advisory Committee. They supported efforts to strengthen consultations, increase the sharing of science-based expertise, and advance research and knowledge transfer. These efforts will support the adoption of effective and innovative pest management tools and approaches, including biopesticides. Ministers also discussed federal amendments expanding the PRD's mandate to formally consider food and economic security, in addition to health and environmental protection, and introduce mechanisms for exceptional, time-limited overrides of environmental risk decisions to address urgent or strategic priorities for agriculture.

Ministers emphasized the importance of applying an economic lens to the PRD mandate, while protecting human and environmental health and ensuring producers have access to tools that support competitiveness, productivity, and resilience across the agriculture sector.

Emergency Management

Ministers welcomed the renewal of the Emergency Management Framework for Agriculture in Canada. The updated framework establishes an all hazards approach to emergency management and outlines guidance for federal, provincial, and territorial governments, while working in partnership with industry and across the four pillars of emergency management. These pillars include prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]