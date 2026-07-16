Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan collaborate on Indian Head and Scott Research Farms

HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and the Province of Saskatchewan are exploring potential approaches to support continuity of agriculture activities at the Indian Head and Scott Research Farms during their planned disposal. The announcement was made today by the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, jointly with the Honourable David Marit, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture.

AAFC is strategically realigning its operations and activities to deliver science with the best potential to accelerate innovations.

Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two levels of government will explore possible interim arrangements that allow the two research farms to remain productive assets for the agriculture sector. This supports the ongoing stewardship of the properties while the federal government advances the established disposal process in accordance with Treasury Board requirements.

AAFC will continue to invest in science and strengthen collaborations with industry, governments, academia, and other key stakeholders in Canada and internationally. These efforts advance shared science priorities through activities at its centres and through regional and national initiatives to support the agriculture and agri-food sector.

Quick Facts

AAFC remains Canada's largest agricultural research network with 17 research centres across the country, with staff and facilities in every province.

A full closure of sites cannot occur immediately, as it involves a complex series of decisions that must be carefully worked through. In addition, there are operational considerations that must be addressed during this period. The timelines for the wind-down of science operations will vary from one site to another depending on specific circumstances.

AAFC works closely with Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), in line with Directive on the Management of Real Property, to manage its properties. There is an established disposal process the government needs to follow when it declares any of its properties surplus to its needs.

Quotes

"Agriculture is central to Saskatchewan's communities and economy, and we want to ensure these properties support ongoing agricultural activities. While these properties are no longer required for federal programs, we want to ensure this land continues to serve a meaningful purpose. This collaboration with the Province of Saskatchewan demonstrates our shared commitment to maintaining the value of this important agricultural asset."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Indian Head and Scott Research Farms supported important agricultural research for many years and are an important part of a research network that keeps Saskatchewan agriculture competitive. This MOU will see the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada work together to ensure agricultural activities continue at these sites while longer-term processes advance benefitting Saskatchewan producers."

- The Honourable David Marit, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture

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Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]; Media Relations, Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, Regina, Saskatchewan, 306-787-5174, [email protected]