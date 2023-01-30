Guy Pratte is a lawyer with many years of experience volunteering in and supporting the performing arts field

GATINEAU, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the appointment of Guy Pratte, C.M. as Chairperson of the National Arts Centre (NAC) Board of Trustees for a four-year term, effective January 27. This Governor in Council appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

As Senior Counsel at Bordner Ladner Gervais LLP, Mr. Pratte has a wealth of experience in complex commercial litigation (including class actions), administrative law and constitutional law cases. He frequently appears before the Supreme Court of Canada, the Superior and Appeal Courts of Ontario and Quebec, the Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal.

Mr. Pratte was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2022 in recognition of his contributions as a lawyer, notably to the pro bono movement, and for his volunteer commitments to the performing arts. Notably he has given his time in a professional capacity as a guest lecturer at various Canadian law schools and has served on the boards of The Advocates' Society, Pro Bono Quebec, Pro Bono Ontario, the American College of Trial Lawyers, the Supreme Court Advocacy Institute, and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Legal Studies. In terms of community involvement, he was the first Chair of the NAC Foundation and served as a member of the Stratford Festival's Board of Governors for several years.

Mr. Pratte is a member of both the Ontario Bar Association and the Barreau du Québec. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from the University of Western Ontario, as well as a Master's in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Toronto. He lives in Ottawa, Ontario.

The NAC is a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio. The Board of Trustees comprises a chair, a vice-chair and six other members appointed by the Governor in Council, as well as the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau.

"The expertise and experience of Guy Pratte will certainly be a great asset in his new role as new Chair of the National Arts Centre's Board of Trustees. It is important to have a strong board with a deep appreciation of the arts in Canada guiding this major national cultural institution, and this new leadership stays aligned with this important mission. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing Chair Adrian Burns for her two decades of service to the NAC, eight of them as Chair."

The National Arts Centre (NAC) is Canada's bilingual, multi-disciplinary home for the performing arts. The NAC presents, creates, produces, and co-produces performing arts programming in various streams, including the NAC Orchestra, Dance, English Theatre, French Theatre, Indigenous Theatre, and Popular Music and Variety. It nurtures the next generation of audiences and artists from across Canada. The NAC is located in the National Capital Region.

In 2015, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent, high-quality candidates that reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

