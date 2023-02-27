The Government of Canada supports Canadian museums in working toward reconciliation.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Finding a way to properly celebrate the experiences, stories and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian museums is crucial to our journey toward reconciliation.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez appeared in a pre-recorded video shown at the Canadian Museums Association's national conference. The 2023 conference was inspired by the Canadian Museums Association's recent report, Moved to Action: Activating UNDRIP in Canadian Museums. The report is a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action #67, which required the Canadian Museums Association to review museum policies and best practices, in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities. The goal is to determine the level of compliance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Minister Rodriguez announced $102,000 in funding for the project, Moved to Action: Supporting UNDRIP Implementation in Canadian Museums. This Museums Assistance Program investment will help Canadian museums work towards fulfilling some recommendations in the report, including establishing an education program for museum professionals, creating a network pilot program and developing repatriation resources.

The minister also welcomed Janis Kahentóktha Monture as she begins her role as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum Association. She is a member of the Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan from Six Nations of the Grand River and the first Indigenous executive director in the association's 76-year history.

Quotes

"Canadian museums give us a window to our past and allow us to learn from those who came before us. They give us the chance to experience our diverse heritage and learn more about who we are. Our government is proud to support the Canadian Museums Association's project, Driven to Action: Supporting the Implementation of UNDRIP in Canadian Museums. I look forward to seeing how Canadian museums evolve as we continue down the path of reconciliation."

-- Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The release of the Moved to Action report, as a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action #67, was an important step for museums to move forward in their support of Indigenous self-determination and provide a path for implementing the articles of UNDRIP. This is just a first step. We are pleased that the Government of Canada is supporting a continued partnership in this effort, which will provide the sector with much needed educational resources and skills development."

-- Heather George, President, Canadian Museums Association

Associated Links

Museums Assistance Program

Moved to Action: Activating UNDRIP in Canadian Museums

Janis Kahentóktha Monture appointed Executive Director & CEO of the Canadian Museums Association

