OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced this year's recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.

The Governor General Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case were created to celebrate the 1929 decision that legally recognized women as "persons." This historic milestone granted women the right to sit in the Senate and marked a turning point for women's participation in Canadian public and political life. The Awards recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions towards achieving gender equality in Canada.

This year saw one of the highest numbers of nominations reflecting the depth and diversity of leadership advancing gender equality in Canada. From among these nominations, an independent jury selected the recipients, who demonstrate excellence across many fields, including STEM, politics, and education. Their work advances progress on issues related to gender-based violence, economic abuse, Indigenous and racialized perspectives, and the empowerment of women and girls. Through their lifelong contributions, they have broken barriers, strengthened communities, and created opportunities for women and girls' full participation in Canada's social, economic, and democratic life.

The 2025 Awards recipients are:

Damineh Akhavan, FEC, P.Eng., MB

Dr. Sandra DeLaronde, MA LT, LL.D (h.c.)

Marjolaine Étienne

Shianne Gordon

Meseret Haileyesus

Rochelle Prasad, MEd, BEd (Youth recipient)

Quotes

"These inspiring individuals have made exceptional contributions to advancing equality for women and girls across the country. Through their passion and dedication, they have opened doors to greater opportunities, justice, and fairness. Their achievements show that when women lead and inspire others, the impact is felt across all of Canada"

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

Persons Day is celebrated every year on October 18, marking the anniversary of the 1929 Persons Case ruling, when Canada's highest court of appeal declared that women are included in the legal definition of "persons."

The landmark Persons Case decision paved the way for women's greater participation in public and political life in Canada. However, this historic moment did not extend to all Canadian women. Indigenous women and women of Asian descent were denied universal suffrage until after the Second World War.

Since its creation in 1979, more than 250 Canadians have received the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.

