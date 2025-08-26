VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced the achievements of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which continues to advance equality and address the challenges faced by these communities. Minister Valdez was joined by the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, and Wade Chang, Member of Parliament for Burnaby Central.

The Government of Canada continues to make progress above and beyond these key initiatives:

2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program – $25 million to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs overcome barriers to starting and growing their businesses,

to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs overcome barriers to starting and growing their businesses, Over 160 projects and capacity-building 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives – up to $75 million to promote inclusion and benefit everyone in Canada , and

to promote inclusion and benefit everyone in , and Unity – a public awareness campaign designed to help Canadians actively break down stigma against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through education, reflection and practical actions.

In addition, the federal government has provided $3 million to Fierté Canada Pride – $1.5 million in 2024 and in 2025 – to support the security needs of Pride festivals. This funding from Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate helps offset increasing security and insurance costs for events across the country, amid rising levels of 2SLGBTQI+ hate.

Quotes

"Protecting the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people is not negotiable. It is who we are as Canadians — a society that chooses inclusion over exclusion, and dignity over discrimination. We will keep standing with 2SLGBTQI+ communities, because equality is the foundation of a stronger Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"For decades, Vancouver's 2SLGBTQI+ community has led the fight for equality in Canada. Today, I am proud to stand with Minister Valdez and reaffirm that this government will never waver in defending those hard-won rights. Together, we will keep building a country where everyone can live with dignity, safety, and pride."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"This work is deeply personal for me. Too many 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians still face discrimination, stigma, and hate. The investments we are making, in safety, in inclusion, in entrepreneurship, are about more than programs. They are about saving lives, transforming lives, and ensuring that no one is left behind."

Wade Chang, Member of Parliament for Burnaby Central

"As a member of the 2SLGBTQI+ community, I know how powerful it is to see your government not only stand with you, but walk with you. From marching alongside the Prime Minister at Vancouver Pride to supporting community organizations across the country, we are showing Canadians that equality is not just a value — it is our commitment."

Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock

"Fierté Canada Pride welcomes the federal government's continued investment in community safety for 2SLGBTQI+ organizations. This support is vital at a time when hate toward our communities is on the rise, and it ensures that Pride organizers — especially in rural and remote areas — have the resources they need to keep their communities safe. On the third anniversary of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, we celebrate the progress that has been made while recognizing the work still ahead to build a safer, more inclusive Canada for all."

Brice Field, Director of Operations and Sustainability, Fierté Canada Pride

"In Canada, we come together to celebrate our diversity amidst the hate that still exists, which is often driven by intolerance. The Community Safety funding that Vancouver Pride Society received helps ensure that participants and those working on the front lines of our events can participate in a safer way, so we can all let our light shine bright."

John Boychuk, Cochair, Vancouver Pride Society

"We are deeply grateful for Minister Valdez's unwavering commitment to Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Her leadership and the federal government's continued investment in inclusive entrepreneurship are not only empowering our business leaders but also strengthening the social and economic fabric of this country. Together, we are building a Canada where every 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneur has the opportunity to thrive."

Darrell Schuurman, CEO, Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

People of sexual and gender diversity experience significantly higher rates of violence and discrimination. In 2024, 46% reported experiencing violence, compared to 23% of the general population. Over their lifetimes, 89% have faced some form of violence or discrimination, compared to 69% of the general population.

Under the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan , Women and Gender Equality Canada is investing up to $75 million over five years to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including: $40 million through the 2SLGBTQI+ Community Capacity Fund to strengthen organizations and networks, and $35 million through the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund to address discrimination, enhance supports, and challenge harmful norms.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada is investing up to over five years to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including: As part of Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate , the security funding provided to Fierté Canada Pride, who administers the funding, has supported over 100 Pride organizations to improve safety and security.

, the security funding provided to Fierté Canada Pride, who administers the funding, has supported over 100 Pride organizations to improve safety and security. The 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program is a $25 million initiative funded but the Government of Canada and administered by Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC). The program includes the Business Scale-Up program to build the CGLCC's capacity to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs across Canada , an Ecosystem Fund to help 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs access the resources, mentorship and networks they need to start or grow their businesses, and a Knowledge Hub to enhance research and data on the 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship community and the challenges its members face.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected], (343) 551-0457; Media Relations , Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530