Minister Qualtrough will represent the Government of Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She will also participate in the UNESCO Global Sports Conference and chair the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting before the Games.

GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, will travel to Paris, France to cheer on Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, with an estimated 10,500 athletes from 206 different countries. Last week, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that 337 athletes have been named to make up Team Canada.

The Government of Canada is proud to be the largest investor in Canada's amateur sport system, which supports athletes from the playground to the Olympic and Paralympic podiums. Through Sport Canada programs, Canadians contribute to the preparation, participation and celebration of our country's high-performance athletes before, during and after the Games.

Prior to the opening of the Games, Minister Qualtrough will take part in the UNESCO Global Sports Conference on July 24, where she will deliver a speech.

Minister Qualtrough will chair the 11th Commonwealth Sports Minister Meeting on July 25. This is the first time Canada will have the honour to serve as chair.

Minister Qualtrough will then attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games before cheering on Team Canada during the competitions.

Reporters interested in booking an interview with the minister are asked to send their full name and the name of their media outlet to m[email protected].

For more information about the UNESCO Global Sport Conference, visit: The Change the Game Sports Conference - Partners' Forum | UNESCO

For more information and for details on obtaining media accreditation for the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, visit: 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting | Commonwealth (thecommonwealth.org)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 873-455-6498, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]