Minister Qualtrough Unveils New Funding for Advanced Manufacturing Project

NGen Launches 15 New Advanced Manufacturing Projects Valued at $59M, Supporting 31 Companies Across Canada

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, announced a significant new project as part of NGen's initiative to support 15 advanced manufacturing projects.

The project, led by Nano One and Chemetics Inc., aims to optimize the manufacturing process of EV battery materials. Nano One has developed a novel advanced manufacturing technology – the 'One-Pot' process – to produce cathode active materials (CAM). CAM are the most expensive and complex components of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage, electric vehicles, and defense applications. This process enables CAM production from a variety of metal feedstocks and its flexibility allows for a more localized supply, which will support a strong domestic economy and supply chains. Nano One and Chemetics will work towards optimizing the manufacturing process, including identifying key materials for construction, One-Pot reactor fabrication methods, and opportunities for optimization based on operational data. With a total project value of more than $11 million, NGen is contributing more than $2.9 million to this initiative.

This project represents a major step forward in the sector and is part of the EV Manufacturing Value Chain Program (EVMP), where projects are scaling up innovation along the EV battery materials supply chain and their respective systems and components. The development of this advanced technology will not only optimize manufacturing processes but also bolster Canada's position as a leader in manufacturing technology and innovation.

This announcement is part of a broader NGen funding initiative, which supported 15 advanced manufacturing projects across Canada with a total value of $59M. To date, NGen has funded 211 Cluster projects involving 483 industry partners and 313 research groups, resulting in $7.2 billion in new sales and the creation of 66 new companies and 3,901 direct jobs. NGen's investments continue to drive innovation and economic growth in the manufacturing and technology sectors, reinforcing Canada's leadership in advanced manufacturing.

Quotes

"By investing in innovation and in research, we're supporting high-quality, highly skilled jobs right here in B.C. and across Canada. Today's announcement, along with the 14 other projects under the NGen initiative, represent one more step towards a future that will be made better by today's innovations."

-The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 9,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Media Contact: Robbie MacLeod, [email protected], 613-297-3578