Stakeholder Summit on March 5-6, Women Veterans Forum on March 7-8

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Veterans have served our country bravely and made enormous sacrifices to safeguard the Canada we know today. Hearing directly from Veterans, their families and stakeholders who work to serve them each day will help shape services and support provided to them through Veterans Affairs Canada.

During March 5-8, Minister Petitpas Taylor will host two events in Montreal, the National Stakeholder Summit and the Women Veterans Forum.

The National Stakeholder Summit will take place on March 5 and 6. There will be representatives from Ministerial advisory groups and stakeholder groups in attendance. The topics will range from Veteran homelessness, transition to life after service, Veteran employment and commemorating modern Veterans.

Concluding on International Women's Day, the Women Veterans Forum will be held on March 7 and 8, and will focus on the unique lived experiences of women Veterans. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with community partners working in areas such as life after service, women's health, homelessness and recognition.

"There is no better way to improve support and services for Veterans and their families than to connect with Veteran communities directly. The National Stakeholder Summit and the Women Veterans Forum present a valued opportunity to listen and learn from Veterans and women Veterans to better help shape their future."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

The Women Veterans Forum in May 2019 was the first of its kind in Canada .

was the first of its kind in . As women currently represent 16 percent of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs Canada continues work to support women Veterans by collaborating with researchers, partner organizations and women Veterans themselves.

Women Veterans have been engaged at the 2019 Women Veterans Forum, the 2020 Women and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans virtual series, and the 2023 Women and 2SLGBTQI+ Forum.

The National Stakeholder Summit intends to provide a forum to share information and hear feedback on existing, new, and upcoming benefits and services, as well as other issues of interest to the participants. Stakeholders engagements have included the 2022 Employment Consultation Forum, the renewal of the six Ministerial advisory groups in 2021, and multiple Let's Talk Veterans consultations.

Veterans Affairs Canada will release post-event summaries with key learnings from both of these engagements.

