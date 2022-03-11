Minister Petitpas Taylor to attend 40th edition of Seafood Expo North America to promote Atlantic Canadian fish and seafood sector

Atlantic Canadian companies and products will be showcased at North America's largest seafood expo

MONCTON, NB, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to growing a more resilient, diversified and inclusive economic recovery that works for everyone, while creating jobs and generating growth.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), will be travelling to Boston March 12-14, 2022. There, she will promote Atlantic Canada's fish and seafood sector at the 40th edition of the Seafood Expo North America (SENA), North America's largest seafood show.

Minister Petitpas Taylor will meet with Atlantic Canadian business representatives attending SENA and take part in several meetings, including with Atlantic Canadian technology firms who are participating in the Canada Technology Accelerator (CTA). The minister will also discuss opportunities to grow Atlantic Canada's ocean economy, and build new connections with government officials and New England-based industry representatives.

By supporting Canada's producers on the global stage, the Government of Canada continues to champion Canadian entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes, helping them scale up and reach new markets around the world.

Quotes

"I am looking forward to further promoting new market opportunities for Atlantic Canada businesses, in particular those from our high-quality fish and seafood products at this year's Seafood Expo North America. Through innovation, the country's growing ocean industries continue to create good jobs and strengthen our economy. Last year, global sales of Atlantic fish and seafood products reached record levels, and those results are a testament to the resilience of our industry, the quality of our products and the drive of everyone who takes pride in bringing the best fish and seafood there is to the rest of the world."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

Quick facts

Global fish and seafood exports from Atlantic Canada were $6.7 billion in 2021; a 44 percent increase over the previous year and one of the highest in over ten years.

were in 2021; a 44 percent increase over the previous year and one of the highest in over ten years. Fresh, chilled and live lobster exports from Atlantic Canada were up last year and reached $1.2 billion in value.

were up last year and reached in value. Companies from Atlantic Canada's technology sector make up about 70 percent of the participants in the Canada Technology Accelerator (CTA), which has been running in Boston since 2013.

technology sector make up about 70 percent of the participants in the Canada Technology Accelerator (CTA), which has been running in since 2013. ACOA is providing a $200,000 non-repayable contribution to the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association to provide support and coordinate a pan-Atlantic delegation of seafood exporters to exhibit and network during Seafood Expo North America (SENA).

non-repayable contribution to the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association to provide support and coordinate a pan-Atlantic delegation of seafood exporters to exhibit and network during Seafood Expo North America (SENA). This year's Seafood Expo North America (SENA) includes 29 participating companies and organizations from Atlantic Canada .

. The Government of Canada launched the Canada Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help fish and seafood processors in Atlantic Canada maintain their operations, pay their employees, and position themselves for recovery.

launched the Canada Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help fish and seafood processors in maintain their operations, pay their employees, and position themselves for recovery. In Atlantic Canada , $42.7 million from the Canada Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) was earmarked for fish and seafood processors and ACOA supported a total of 127 projects.

Associated links

Seafood Expo North America

Canadian Technology Accelerators

Stay connected

Follow ACOA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

For further information: Contacts: Marianne Blondin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]