CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans have helped establish, protect and maintain the Canada we see today. The Government of Canada is committed to recognizing and honouring the contributions of these brave servicewomen and men, as well as those who work to support them.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to these eight Albertans in recognition of their unwavering support to Canada's Veterans:

Michael Duffy

John Eckstadt

Alexander Gault

Warrant Officer (retd) Glenn Miller

Reverend Larry Nicolay (posthumous award)

Major (retd) Kenneth Nixon

Barry Pearson

Tina-Louise Tung

These exceptional Canadians have contributed to the well‑being of Veterans, and helped to preserve their memory and contributions.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is presented to individuals who often volunteer countless hours and go the extra mile to ensure Veterans are recognized and supported.

Quotes

"Every day, dedicated volunteers enrich the lives of Canada's Veterans and their families. Presenting them with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is one of the ways we acknowledge the significant contributions of these individuals, who have gone above and beyond to be there for Veterans and their families. You make us all very proud."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

In 2001, the Warrant of the Governor General created the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To date, over 1,300 individuals from coast to coast to coast have received this commendation over the past two decades.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar to wear with decorations.

The design features a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

