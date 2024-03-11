RICHMOND, BC, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans have served with courage to safeguard and preserve the Canada we know today. The Government of Canada recognizes and honours the contributions of Canadian Veterans, as well as those who work to support them.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to these three Canadians in appreciation of their devoted support to Canada's Veterans:

Louise Bauder

Master Corporal (Retd) John Scott

Sergeant (Retd) Robert "Bob" Remple (posthumous)

These exceptional Canadians have contributed to the well‑being of Veterans and helped to preserve their memory and contributions.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is presented to individuals who often volunteer countless hours in their communities ensuring Veterans are recognized and supported.

"Every year, Canadians are recognized for their selfless volunteer work and dedication to Veterans and their families. I am always so proud to present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation as a way to acknowledge and thank these volunteers for the remarkable work they do to improve the lives of Veterans.."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

In 2001, the Warrant of the Governor General created the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is the highest distinction the Minister of Veterans Affairs can bestow on a citizen.

To date, over 1,300 individuals from coast to coast to coast have received this commendation over the past two decades.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar to wear with decorations.

The design features a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

