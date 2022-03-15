Minister Petitpas Taylor concludes productive visit to the Seafood Expo North America in Boston

Minister traveled to promote Atlantic Canadian companies at North America's largest seafood expo and met with New England-based industry leaders

MONCTON, NB , March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages, and Minister responsible for ACOA, concluded a three-day visit to Boston where she championed Atlantic Canadian products and companies and met with New England business leaders to raise Atlantic Canada's profile in the global marketplace.

On Sunday, March 13th, Minister Petitpas Taylor attended the Seafood Expo North America (SENA) where she met with and supported participating Atlantic Canadian fish and seafood producers. After a two-year absence at SENA, Atlantic Canadian fish and seafood representatives renewed connections and pursued new market leads that will generate future business sales for the coming years.

Minister Petitpas Taylor also met with representatives of Canadian Entrepreneurs of New England (CENE) and Atlantic Canadians participants in the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) to discuss how the CTA is driving business growth and job creation in Atlantic Canada.

On Monday, March 14th, Minister Petitpas Taylor took part in a discussion with New England-based business leaders on the potential to grow Atlantic Canada's Blue Economy. The meeting was hosted by Mr. Rodger Cuzner, Consul General of Canada in Boston and included the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and representatives from New England research and education institutions and economic development organizations.

Minister Petitpas Taylor also held discussions with senior executives at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM), the New England Council (NEC) and John Nagle Co. with an aim to build key business and industry relationships, and increase trade between Atlantic Canada and New England.

Just last year, global fish and seafood exports from Atlantic Canada were valued at $6.7 billion, which is a 44 percent increase over the previous year and one of the highest in over ten years. Of those, fresh, chilled and live lobster exports from Atlantic Canada were up last year and reached $1.2 billion in value.

Through engaged dialogue with international partners, stakeholders and industry representatives, the Government of Canada is committed to helping more companies explore new market opportunities to grow their business as well as create good-paying jobs for Canadians.

"Atlantic Canadians have a strong connection to the ocean; it is an integral part of our culture and identity. I am proud to see our region's world-class products being celebrated and in demand at international events like SENA 2022. We are committed to growing a thriving, sustainable and resilient ocean economy that drives innovation, creates good jobs and builds a better future for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

The Seafood Expo of North America (SENA) is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and do business.

(SENA) is largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exposition to meet, network and do business. 29 exhibitors from Atlantic Canada attended SENA 2022.

attended SENA 2022. The Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) program has been running in Boston for 9 years; 70 percent of company participants are from Atlantic Canada in technology sectors.

for 9 years; 70 percent of company participants are from in technology sectors. The Canada Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) was launched during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help fish and seafood processors in Atlantic Canada maintain their operations, pay their employees, and position themselves for recovery.

maintain their operations, pay their employees, and position themselves for recovery. In Atlantic Canada , $42.7 million from the CSSF was earmarked for fish and seafood processors and ACOA supported a total of 127 projects.

, from the CSSF was earmarked for fish and seafood processors and ACOA supported a total of 127 projects. The Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association received a $200,000 non-repayable contribution through ACOA's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program to provide support and co-ordinate the Atlantic Pavilion delegation.

