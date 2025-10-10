OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"As we mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, we reflect on this year's theme of "Fund Resilience, Not Disasters". It's a timely reminder that investing in preparedness, prevention, and resilience is far more effective than responding to the aftermath.

As climate changes, disasters are getting more serious, costly and their impact on our local and national economy is growing every year. When disaster risk reduction is overlooked, the consequences are more severe and recovery becomes harder. To build a resilient future, we must prioritize risk reduction and ensure we consider potential hazards that may occur.

In Canada, we've seen how costly disaster recovery can be. To strengthen our resilience, we continue to advance the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction through the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada: Towards a Resilient 2030. This strategy improves our understanding of disaster risk and supports evidence-based investment decisions.

In order to help build more resilient communities in the face of climate change that create more frequent and severe disasters, the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program recently underwent a modernization process that resulted in new program Guidelines, which includes investments in post-disaster risk reduction and building back better to minimize disaster impacts on communities and the risk of future disasters.

The updated program also includes a Disaster Risk Reduction Incentive for provinces and territories, which aims to recognize the importance of pre-disaster investments that reduce disaster response and recovery costs and lessen the impacts of disasters on people, businesses, and communities. Provincial and territorial governments that undertake high-impact activities to reduce disaster risk in advance of a disaster may be eligible for a financial incentive through the modernized DFAA program.

Additionally, I recently announced the launch of the Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience with the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR). This Centre provides hands-on support to communities before and after disasters by helping them plan for recovery, navigate recovery challenges, and create strategies to rebuild in ways that are safer and more resilient.

Canada faces a wide range of hazards and emergencies. I encourage you to explore the full list, learn about the risks in your area and take steps to prepare. Visit Hazards and emergencies to get started and build your resilience.

Community resilience is a key way to prepare for and recover from disasters. When neighbours volunteer, share knowledge and prepare together, they build the capacity to face and recover from emergencies. To learn how you can help build resilience in your area, visit Community resilience and risk reduction.

Hazards are inevitable. Disasters don't have to be. By investing in resilience, we invest in each other and in a safer, more stable future for all."

