PrairiesCan funding helps remove barriers, expand access to capital, and drive long-term economic growth for Black-led entrepreneurs and businesses

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Black entrepreneurs play a key role in Alberta's economy, yet many continue to face systematic barriers to capital, business networks, and opportunities to grow and scale their businesses. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing these challenges to build a stronger, more inclusive economy that works for everyone.

Government of Canada invests in pathways to success for Black-led businesses and entrepreneurs in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) announced $3 million in federal funding through the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) Ecosystem Fund to support Black-led businesses and entrepreneurs across Alberta.

This funding will strengthen not-for-profit organizations that provide community-based support to Black-led businesses and entrepreneurs. Organizations receiving support will be able to expand services such as mentorship, networking, financial planning and business training – helping Black entrepreneurs start, scale, and sustain successful businesses.

Projects receiving support are:

African Canadian Civic Engagement Council (ACCEC) will expand the ANZA Entrepreneurship Ecosystem program to empower Black youth and early stage entrepreneurs to launch and scale sustainable businesses and social enterprises that create jobs and generate revenue. With $1.5 million in BEP investment, ACCEC will deliver training, mentorship, and guidance under the ANZA program.

will expand the ANZA Entrepreneurship Ecosystem program to empower Black youth and early stage entrepreneurs to launch and scale sustainable businesses and social enterprises that create jobs and generate revenue. With $1.5 million in BEP investment, ACCEC will deliver training, mentorship, and guidance under the ANZA program. Black Business Ventures Association (BBVA) will strengthen business supports available to Black entrepreneurs in Alberta that are advancing innovative technologies. $1.5 million in BEP investment will enable the BBVA to deliver personalized coaching, enhance collaboration in the Black entrepreneur ecosystem and increase visibility for Black-led technology driven businesses.

Together, these projects are expected to provide over 250 employment and skill training opportunities and will help build the capacity of Black-led not-for-profit organizations to support entrepreneurs. By investing in Black entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them, this government is strengthening local economies, supporting innovation, and building a more inclusive and competitive Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Black entrepreneurs and businesses are helping build Canada strong across Alberta, including right here in Edmonton. Through the Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund, Canada's new government is helping remove barriers, expand opportunities, and build a stronger, more inclusive and resilient economy for everyone. That's because building Canada strong starts with recognizing that people are our greatest resource, and empowering them to reach their full potential."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"To build the strongest economy in the G7, we need the full and equal participation of everyone. Black entrepreneurs are driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening communities across Alberta and Canada. Through the Black Entrepreneurship Program, our government is breaking down barriers, unlocking capital, and ensuring more entrepreneurs have the tools and opportunities they need to succeed."

–The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"When Black youth succeed, they reinvest locally, create jobs, and advocate for a more equitable society, strengthening not only their communities but our entire economy. We are not simply teaching entrepreneurship; we are cultivating community leaders and equipping them to generate generational wealth that uplifts families and fuels long-term prosperity. This is the impact of ACCEC's ANZA Entrepreneurship Program. I am deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for sharing this vision and investing in Black communities."

–Dunia Nur, President and CEO, African Canadian Civic Engagement Council

"This investment from PrairiesCan strengthens Alberta's Black entrepreneurship ecosystem by helping founders build revenue-ready, investment-ready businesses. Through BBVA's programming, Black entrepreneurs will gain the skills, networks, and market access needed to scale, create jobs, and compete globally. We are grateful for the Government of Canada's commitment to inclusive economic growth and resilient innovation."

–Dipo Alli, Executive Director, Black Business Ventures Association

Quick facts

The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) is a national initiative to break down barriers and create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and Black-led businesses.

Today's announcement represents the first $3 million of $15.2 million in renewed BEP Ecosystem Fund investments that PrairiesCan will deliver across the Prairie provinces. This is in addition to $15.6 million that was previously announced, bringing total BEP support to Black entrepreneurs across the Prairie provinces to $30.8 million.

The Ecosystem Fund is one of three key components of the Black Entrepreneurship Program that assists not-for-profit organizations in developing and expanding services such as mentorship and incubator and accelerator programs that address real-world barriers faced by Black entrepreneurs.

