Minister Olszewski and Minister Robertson Highlight that Canadians Will Begin Receiving Enhanced Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Starting Today

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The world's economic and trade landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, thrusting countries, businesses, and workers into a period of uncertainty. Canada's new government is responding accordingly, with a focus on what we can control: building a stronger economy at home, protecting Canadian jobs and sectors, and making life more affordable.

Two people grocery shopping in a colourful refrigerated produce isle, with text "Canadians to begin receiving the enhanced Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit".

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), joined by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) highlighted that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has begun issuing a one-time top-up payment under the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, equal to a 50% increase in the annual 2025-26 value of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Credit.

This measure will deliver $3.1 billion in immediate support to the 12 million Canadians who currently receive the GST Credit, including around 1,252,000 individuals in Alberta. Starting June 5, anyone who received the GST Credit in January 2026 will automatically get this one-time payment.

In addition, the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will represent a 25% increase over the GST Credit on which it is built. It will provide $8.6 billion in additional support over the 2026-27 to 2030-31 period, including to 500,000 additional individuals and families, with enriched quarterly payments starting in July. Combined with the one-time top-up, this means that a family of four will receive up to $1,890 this year, and about $1,400 a year for the next four years; and a single person will receive up to $950 this year, and about $700 a year for the next four years.

Quotes

"Our government is delivering meaningful relief to Albertans facing higher costs at the checkout. The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit enhances the GST credit, providing targeted and responsible support to those whose budgets are stretched the most. Together with our broader affordability plan, this new support is delivering a boost to Albertans and all Canadians today as we build a bridge to a better tomorrow -- a stronger, more independent, and resilient Canada for everyone."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Today's payments are delivering meaningful, targeted support to Canadians facing higher everyday costs. As someone who spent time working as a farmer and understanding the real cost of putting food on the table, I see the Groceries and Essentials Benefit as an important step in making life more affordable for Canadians and building stronger communities."

- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan)

Quick facts

Under the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit: A single senior with $25,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up of $267 plus a longer-term increase of $136 for the 2026-27 benefit year (total increase of $402). In total, they will receive $950 for the 2026-27 benefit year (including the top-up). A couple with two children with $40,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up of $533 plus an increase of $272 for the 2026-27 benefit year (total increase of $805). In total, they will receive $1,890 for the 2026-27 benefit year (including the top-up).

After the one-time payment is made, eligible families and individuals in Canada will receive regular quarterly payments as of July 2026 to permit timely access to the funds to help families with day-to-day expenses. These amounts are additional to existing benefits such as the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

The top-up payment will appear as a GST/HST credit on the CRA notice of determination and also on the bank statement of eligible recipients if they have signed up to receive direct deposits.

Around 2,055,000 individuals will receive this benefit in the Prairie provinces, including 1,252,000 people in Alberta, 343,000 people in Saskatchewan, and 460,000 people in Manitoba.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781