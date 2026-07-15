Federal investment announced at EMILI Field Day will help more digital agriculture companies test, grow and bring new technologies to market

GROSSE ISLE, MB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As producers face rising costs, unpredictable weather and a competitive global market, practical technology can help farms become more productive, sustainable and resilient, while supporting Canada's long-term food security.

EMILI marks 10 years of agriculture innovation with new support from the Government of Canada

Today at Enterprise Machine Intelligence and Learning Initiative's (EMILI) Field Day in Grosse Isle, as EMILI celebrates its 10th anniversary, Dr. Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced $3.5 million in federal support for EMILI. The investment will help EMILI support more digital agriculture companies as they test, grow and bring new technologies to market.

This year alone, EMILI is working with 24 innovators on 33 projects across 10,000 acres at its Innovation Farms sites in Grosse Isle and MacGregor. These projects help companies test new technologies in real farming conditions and move practical solutions closer to market.

Through this support, EMILI will continue to advance digital adoption, innovation and green economic development in Manitoba's agriculture and value-added agriculture industries. The organization is also expanding its reach as a co-founder of the Agriculture, Innovation, Validation and Adoption Network (AIVA) which connects agriculture innovation across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Quotes

"Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Prairie economy, and Manitoba continues to lead because of the ambition, ingenuity, and expertise of its producers, innovators, and workers. Through this investment in EMILI, we are helping homegrown innovators develop and scale technologies that will support businesses, create good jobs, and strengthen food security. This investment will help accelerate innovation, strengthen Manitoba's agri-food sector, and position Prairie businesses for long-term growth."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Manitoba is a leader in Canadian agriculture, and organizations like EMILI are helping ensure our producers remain at the forefront of innovation. Through this investment, the Government of Canada is supporting the development and adoption of cutting-edge agricultural technologies that will strengthen food security, create economic opportunities, and help Manitoba producers compete in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. I am proud to support EMILI's work in building a stronger, more sustainable future for agriculture."

–Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its investment and its commitment to advancing innovation across Canada's agriculture sector. This funding strengthens our ability to bring together farmers, innovators, entrepreneurs and industry partners to accelerate the development and adoption of solutions that will help Canadian agriculture remain productive, competitive, and resilient.

"New technologies have tremendous potential, but lasting success depends on ensuring they solve real challenges on the farm. This investment enhances our ability to evaluate and de-risk emerging innovations, giving farmers greater confidence to adopt technologies that have been tested, validated, and proven to deliver value. By serving as a trusted bridge between innovation and on-farm application, we can help accelerate adoption, foster meaningful collaboration, and ensure Canadian producers benefit from practical solutions that drive productivity, sustainability, and long-term growth."

–Jacqueline Keena, Managing Director, Enterprise Machine Intelligence and Learning

Quick facts

Funding for this non-repayable support flows through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation programs.

This investment is expected to support 165 new jobs, train an additional 350 highly qualified individuals, and assist 150 SMEs.

With more than $3 billion in investments over 10 years, the National Food Security Strategy presents longer-term solutions focusing on strengthening domestic food production and improving access to affordable, nutritious food.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Jess Borys (she/ her/elle), Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 431-336-9097