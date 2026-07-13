PrairiesCan investment helping Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park maximize the economic, operational and environmental benefits of solar energy so the site can continue to reliably deliver Indigenous experiences

SIKSIKA, AB, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The heritage, resilience and determination of Indigenous Peoples are vital to Canada's identity. It is more important now than ever before that we protect and present the history of how Canada came to be and who we are today. Recognizing the importance of cultural preservation and Indigenous tourism, the Government of Canada is making targeted investments to help share authentic Indigenous stories and support economic reconciliation while enabling rural prosperity.

Government of Canada powering long-term sustainability and Indigenous knowledge sharing at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park

Today, MP Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), toured Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park (Blackfoot Crossing). As part of this tour, MP Duguid announced a $93,000 federal investment to help Blackfoot Crossing undertake community engagements and investigate potential site options for a new solar energy development. This project will ensure the Siksika community is meaningfully engaged in this solar energy development so that economic, operational and environmental benefits can be fully realized.

Funding announced today is delivered by PrairiesCan through the Alberta Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, a Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI). SPI projects are led by Indigenous Services Canada to help create new partnerships and strengthen the federal government's role in supporting Indigenous economic growth.

This project will ensure that Blackfoot Crossing can continue delivering economic contributions for the people of the Siksika Nation and will enable activities that share the resilience of Indigenous Peoples from this National Heritage Site for generations to come.

Quotes

"PrairiesCan has invested nearly $1 million over the past five years to support Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park in sharing the rich history, culture, and traditions of Indigenous Peoples. Investments like the one announced today advance economic reconciliation and help sustain the remarkable energy, both literal and figurative, that visitors experience when they come to Blackfoot Crossing."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Touring Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park and to seeing first-hand where Treaty No. 7 was signed in 1877 had a real and lasting impact on me. This place plays an important role in sharing Indigenous history as well as creating spaces to highlight the contributions and cultures of Indigenous Peoples. Our governments continued investments for Blackfoot Crossing, including new funding that I was proud to announce today, is supporting economic reconciliation and providing quality jobs in the Siksika Nation."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Quick facts

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park is a Canadian Heritage site located approximately 115km east of Calgary on the Siksika Nation and includes the site where Treaty No. 7 was signed.

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park delivers on a mandate to preserve, share, teach and champion the Siksikawa language and way of life.

Including funding announced today, PrairiesCan has invested more than $950,000 over the past five years through a variety of programs to help Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park deliver authentic Indigenous experiences that educate and provide economic opportunities for Indigenous Peoples.

More than $860,000 previously announced by PrairiesCan supported a new Elder gathering space, enhanced facility accessibility, improvements to visitor spaces and exhibits, and an initial feasibility project to determine renewable energy options that meet the operational energy requirements of Blackfoot Crossing.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Brennan Bunko, Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-338-3690