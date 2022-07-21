Minister of Veterans Affairs selects new Advisory Group members

Advisory Groups add 33 new voices to replace those who have stepped down in the last five years.

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - It's important that Canadians who are passionate about supporting Veterans and their families have a space to share their input and perspective with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC). In 2016, VAC established six Ministerial Advisory Groups to advise the Minister of Veterans Affairs on issues related to policy, service excellence and transition, mental health, families, care and support and commemoration.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced today that 33 new members have been added across the Department's Ministerial Advisory Groups. They will join the 44 existing members to provide perspectives and advice on issues relevant to Veterans and their families.

In summer 2021, VAC began seeking new members to be selected through an open and transparent application process. This was an opportunity to fill identified gaps in membership in the Ministerial Advisory Groups. Qualified new, diverse and under-represented voices were selected, consistent with the government commitment to promote diversity and inclusion. The new members represent a talented list of individuals from all over the country with diverse knowledge, expertise and experiences. They want to share their perspectives and advice on issues relevant to Veterans and their families.

Since their inception, the six Ministerial Advisory Groups have met more than 80 times. Their advice has influenced initiatives, including improvements in service delivery, mental health supports, supports for families and survivors, as well as reduced complexity in accessing benefits.

The first Ministerial Advisory Group meetings with new members took place today, 21 July 2022.

Records of discussion of these meetings will continue to be posted as they become available.

Quotes

"The important work our Ministerial Advisory Groups do makes a real difference in the lives of Veterans and their families and I look forward to working with the new and continuing members. We are incredibly grateful for the significant contributions made by current and past Advisory Group members and thank them for their service."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister for National Defence

Quick Facts

Advisory groups provide an opportunity for early and ongoing dialogue with stakeholders and serve as a sounding board for the development of VAC's policies, programs and services.





Each group has up to 14 members and includes a senior departmental official as co-chair of each group and a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces. A representative of the Office of the Veterans Ombudsperson is invited to attend the meetings as an observer.





As part of this refresh, the Service Excellence Advisory Group will expand its current mandate to include transition and be referred to as the Service Excellence and Transition Advisory Group.





VAC will continue to listen to all interested and engaged stakeholders regardless of their involvement in any of these groups.

