Minister of Veterans Affairs announces funding to help two Nova Scotia-based organizations advance Veterans' mental health

Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative and Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia for projects focusing on treatment and recovery.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug.13, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence announced funding from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund for the Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative and the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative is receiving funding to offer stress-reduction training to Veterans and their families. It will offer a transcendental meditation program to help Veterans and their families deal with toxic stress, occupational stress and post-traumatic stress. The organization was approved for $48,715 in 2019-20.

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will use its funding to support Landing Strong, a 12-week day-treatment program helping Veterans and their families to address the mental, moral and physical aspects of injury. The funding will also support year-round workshops, Community Connection days and social media education and support initiatives. The organization was approved for $727,876 over 5 years, beginning in 2019-20.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides $3 million a year in grants and contributions to private, public or academic organizations for research, initiatives and projects that improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support the Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative and the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, which are doing important work to promote healing and positive mental health outcomes for Veterans. Their projects demonstrate what the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is all about: innovative approaches to making life better for Veterans in Canada."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We know PTSD impacts countless individuals and their families. This funding will go a long way toward helping our Veterans, while changing the way people think about mental illness at the same time. We are incredibly proud of this partnership and what it means to Veterans who deserve to be landing strong."

Starr Cunningham, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia

"The Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative is honoured to be working with the Veterans Affairs Canada in finding innovative ways to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. We will be offering training to 20 families in the Transcendental Meditation technique, a simple but effective stress reduction tool that has been shown to significantly improve physical and mental health, improve overall quality of life, and help foster a more harmonious family dynamic."

Helen Creighton, National Director, Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative

Quick Facts

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2017, the Government of Canada announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

announced an investment in the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families. The Canadian Women's Wellness Initiative serves women whose jobs, and health are at risk due to chronic or acutely high levels of stress.

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families in addressing the mental, moral and physical aspects of injury.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@vac-acc.gc.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Alex.Wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

