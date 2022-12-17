OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, is taking part in a one-week tour to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Minister Alghabra will represent the Government of Canada at a closing event to mark the handover of hosting duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. He will be joined by representatives from the United States and Mexico. During his visit, the Minister will also meet his counterpart from Qatar and take the opportunity to talk about human rights, including those of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Minister Alghabra will also participate in a series of bilateral meetings with other government counterparts and industry representatives. In addition to strengthening ties and engaging partners in Canadian priorities, these meetings will allow to identify opportunities for collaboration, building on shared environmental interests such as sustainable aviation fuels and Egypt's COP27 Presidency.

Over the course of the week, Minister Alghabra will visit key transportation infrastructure across the region. As Canada looks to strengthen its supply chains by making them more fluid and resilient, this will be an opportunity to learn best practices from international partners.

Quote

"I know Canada is very much looking forward to co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am happy to represent our country at the handover event along with representatives from the United States and Mexico. I will also take the opportunity to meet my counterpart from Qatar and discuss human rights, which are a priority for Canada. During my trip, I will have meetings to advance Canada's interests in the region and build partnerships that will help achieve our global climate goals in the transportation sector."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055