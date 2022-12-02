Additional capacity to increase tourism and trade opportunities for both countries

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on a strong air sector to keep their communities connected and get them the essential goods they need on time. Expanding Canada's existing air transport relationships allows airlines to introduce more flight options, giving passengers and businesses more choice.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the recent conclusion of an expanded air transport agreement between Canada and Colombia. The expanded agreement allows designated airlines of both countries to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights to an unlimited number of destinations in Canada and Colombia. This is a significant increase from the previous agreement, which allowed 14 passenger and 14 cargo flights per week.

Colombia is currently Canada's largest South American international air transport market. The expanded agreement will allow airlines of Canada and Colombia to better respond to the needs of this growing air transport market.

The new rights under the expanded agreement are available for use by airlines immediately.

Quotes

"This significantly expanded agreement will improve connectivity for passengers and businesses in Canada and Colombia, and demonstrates our commitment to enhance air services with Latin America. Our government will continue to strengthen our economy and our air sector, and this expanded agreement will help Canadian businesses do just that."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Our government will always advocate for Canadians, and with a global landscape that changes as quickly as today's, that priority becomes more important than ever. The expanded agreement reaffirms our commitment, as it creates the flexibility needed for airlines and airports to accommodate Canadian and Colombian businesses and travellers alike. The Latin American market offers growing demand for Canadian products and services and we will continue to support our Canadian exporters as they deliver excellence around the world."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick Facts

Colombia is Canada's 19th largest international air transport market.

is 19th largest international air transport market. Canada's first air transport agreement with Colombia was concluded in 2012. This agreement was reached under Canada's Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

first air transport agreement with was concluded in 2012. This agreement was reached under Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Since the launch of the Blue Sky policy in November 2006 , the Government of Canada has negotiated air transport agreements with more than 100 countries.

