OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, today issued the following statement to mark the International Day Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families.

"Today, on the International Civil Aviation Organization's International Day Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families, Canada joins countries around the world in honouring the memory of those whose lives were tragically cut short in aviation accidents, and in expressing our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones who continue to feel the impact of their loss.

"We reflect not only on the lives taken too soon, but also on the resilience and courage shown by families in the face of unimaginable grief. Their strength inspires us to continue our work to make aviation safer and more transparent and reinforces our collective commitment to preventing future tragedies.

"Canada is steadfast in its commitment to global aviation safety. Through the Safer Skies Initiative, we are working with international partners to strengthen safety standards, mitigate risks to civil aviation -- including those posed by conflict and unstable environments -- and promote the highest levels of protection for passengers and crew. This initiative reflects Canada's belief that safety is a shared responsibility and that every air traveller deserves to arrive at their destination safely and with confidence.

"When air disasters occur, the way we respond matters deeply. Transport Canada is honoured to collaborate with ICAO and with States around the world to improve the support provided to victims and their families. Together, we advance international standards and best practices that ensure timely, transparent communication, respectful care, and coordinated support for those affected by tragedy. These efforts are rooted in compassion and guided by our shared commitment to placing people at the centre of our global aviation system.

"Canada will continue to work with ICAO, member States, industry partners, and families to strengthen how we prevent accidents and how we care for those left behind when tragedy strikes. On this International Day Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families, we reaffirm our resolve to honour the memory of victims through concrete action, collaboration, and a sustained commitment to safer skies for all."

