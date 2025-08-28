OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - To better protect communities and ensure safer navigation on Canadian waterways, the Government of Canada is amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations (VORR).

Today, Member of Parliament of Compton-Stanstead, Marianne Dandurand, on behalf of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, announced changes to the VORR that will provide local authorities with a faster and more efficient process to manage issues like excessive speed, shoreline erosion, and safety concerns in their communities. By modernizing the process, local authorities will be better equipped to respond quickly to safety and environmental issues on their waterways.

The updated regulations address longstanding concerns from municipalities about the lengthy process and respond to the government's broader commitment to cutting red tape. These changes also reflect Transport Canada's goals to empower local governments and Indigenous communities with a greater role in waterway management.

These amendments will simplify the regulatory process, reduce red tape, and speed up approvals for local boating restrictions. With these updates, local authorities that submit complete applications after the end of a boating season will be better positioned to have restrictions in place before the next one begins, enhancing safety for all waterway users.

Ultimately, these changes will result in a more effective, timely, and community-centered approach to addressing navigation and environmental issues on Canadian waterways.

Quote

"By modernizing these regulations and cutting red tape, we're helping local communities take quicker action to protect the spaces they love and mange issues like boating speeds. This is a practical step that puts decision-making power back in our communities and makes our waterways safer."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"This modernized regulation takes into account the realities faced by small municipalities, which are often limited in time and resources to manage complex processes. By simplifying the procedures, it provides them with a more effective way to protect and manage their waterways according to their local priorities."

Marianne Dandurand

Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead

Quick facts

The VORR allow federal, provincial, territorial, municipal, and Indigenous governments to request boating restrictions on specific bodies of water.

Common restrictions include limits on vessel speed, engine power, types of propulsion, hours of operation, and permitted activities such as wake surfing or towing.

Restrictions may apply year-round or during specific times of day, seasons, or to specific types of craft.

The amended regulations will reduce the approval timelines for applications.

Under the amended process, local authorities must still undertake public consultations and demonstrate stakeholder support for proposed restrictions. Transport Canada will continue to review applications for compliance and provide guidance through an improved application guide. This modernized approach enhances collaboration between local stakeholders and federal regulators while ensuring safe and sustainable recreational boating across Canada .

will continue to review applications for compliance and provide guidance through an improved application guide. This modernized approach enhances collaboration between local stakeholders and federal regulators while ensuring safe and sustainable recreational boating across . A revised application guide and new application template will assist local authorities in preparing comprehensive, stakeholder-supported applications.

Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]