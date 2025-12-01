OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Aviation is a major economic driver for our country. Expanding Canada's air transport agreements allows new air services that provide more travel options for Canadians and encourage lower fares, strengthen our people-to-people and commercial ties around the world, and help promote trade diversification.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, announced that Canada has expanded its air transport agreements with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These expanded agreements come following successful negotiations at the International Civil Aviation Organization's 17th annual Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2025), hosted this year by the Dominican Republic.

The expanded Canada–Saudi-Arabia Air Transport Agreement includes:

Up to 14 passenger flights per week per country, up from four.

Unlimited all-cargo flights, up from three weekly per country.

Open fifth-freedom rights for all-cargo services, which allow an airline to carry passengers or cargo between two foreign countries on a flight that begins or ends in its home country.

Building on the Prime Minister's recent visit to the UAE where more direct commercial flights between both countries were announced, the expanded Canada–United Arab Emirates Air Transport Agreement includes:

An additional 14 passenger flights per week per country, for a total of 35 per country

Unlimited all-cargo flights, up from four weekly per country.

Open fifth freedom rights for all-cargo services.

Airlines can begin offering services under these expanded agreements immediately.

Quotes

"These expanded air transport agreements are a win for Canadian workers, businesses, and travellers alike. By opening the door to more flights, more competition, and more global connections, we are strengthening our ties with key partners, creating new opportunities for trade diversification, and giving Canadians more affordable options to see the world. This is the kind of smart, forward-looking growth that keeps Canada competitive and prosperous on the global stage."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The expanded air transport agreements with Saudi Arabia and the UAE will open new access for Canadians to key destinations in the Middle East. By deepening our commercial ties with long-standing partners, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and exporters to grow, meet rising global demand, and build lasting connections."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are two of Canada's largest and fastest growing air transport markets in the Middle East.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia was Canada's largest merchandise trading partner in the Middle East.

Two-way merchandise trade between Canada and Saudi Arabia in 2024 was valued at approximately $4.1 billion: $2 billion worth of exports from Canada and $2.1 billion worth of imports to Canada.

In 2024, Canada's two-way merchandise trade with the UAE was valued at $3.4 billion, with $2.6 billion in exports and $800 million in imports.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements to improve Canada's international connectivity and provide more options for travellers and shippers.

Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

