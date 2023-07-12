The new strategy will propel the growth and global competitiveness of Canadian tourism to new heights

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -Tourism plays a crucial role in driving the Canadian economy and generating employment opportunities across the country, from rural, remote and Indigenous communities to the largest cities. Due to its inclusive nature, tourism provides jobs for women, youth, Black and racialized Canadians, newcomers, 2SLGBTQI+ people and those with disabilities at a higher proportion compared to other industries. Canada's rich diversity offers something for everyone, whether it's breathtaking outdoor adventures, vibrant urban experiences or unique Indigenous tourism experiences. With the renewed demand for travel, there is now a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada's visitor economy to push past reviving all the way to thriving and successfully compete on the global stage. The Government of Canada is committed to seizing this opportunity, ensuring the long-term success of the tourism industry for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, concluded his cross-country tour to promote the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, "Canada 365: Welcoming the World. Every Day." The strategy was unveiled on July 4 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and the subsequent tour included stops in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia; Banff, Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta; and Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia. During his tour, Minister Boissonnault was accompanied by representatives from all orders of government, as well as key stakeholders and Indigenous partners from the tourism industry.

The new strategy, which aims to foster growth and global competitiveness in the industry, is the result of extensive national consultations with tourism businesses, industry associations, government bodies, Indigenous partners and destination marketing organizations. Their valuable insights regarding the opportunities and challenges facing the Canadian tourism industry have shaped the strategy's vision and goals.

By investing in Canada's tourism assets, embracing recreation and the great outdoors, partnering to grow Indigenous tourism experiences, attracting more international events and improving coordination through a federal ministerial council, the new strategy aims to unlock the full potential of Canadian tourism. It positions Canada as a global tourism leader and opens doors for future opportunities for Canada's visitor economy.

Minister Boissonnault expressed his gratitude to the communities, stakeholders, Indigenous organizations and tourism businesses that joined him on this tour. He emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration and partnerships between the government, industry and communities to ensure the success of the strategy. The Minister will continue sharing the new strategy with Canadians throughout the summer.

The new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy has been well received by partners, and the Government of Canada is confident that it will support Canadian tourism's growth trajectory and enhance its competitiveness, allowing Canada to thrive as a leading global tourism destination.

Quotes

"This past week, I presented the new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy to people from coast to coast to coast. The strategy will propel the growth of Canada's visitor economy to new heights, providing a unique opportunity to harness its economic potential. By joining forces across government and industry, we will showcase Canada's diverse tourism attractions and warmly welcome visitors from around the world, every day of the year."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Nova Scotia provides an authentic tourism experience from one end of the province to the other. The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy will be a critical component in setting the stage for future growth, investment and stability in Nova Scotia's tourism sector. This is a tremendous opportunity for all Canadians to help tourists discover our beautiful country and the natural wonders it has to offer."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"Our ocean city's coastal landscape, Atlantic hospitality and rich cultural heritage draw people from around the world, making our tourism industry an essential part of our local economy. This strategy will ensure that the tourism industry in Halifax—including our many shops, restaurants and attractions—recovers and keeps growing as we welcome the world to our shores."

– Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax

"Tourism is the lifeblood of communities across Nova Scotia, employing thousands of people from all walks of life. Our new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy is a truly co-developed plan to guide the future growth of an industry that is vital to the success of our province. It will help our industry and workers thrive, and help Canada win the global race for visitors. I know Nova Scotia is ready to welcome the world, and this strategy will help us do it."

– Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"Tourism is essential to Alberta, and especially to the Canadian Rockies. It drives our economy, employs our citizens and enriches our communities. This new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy will help drive the success of our tourism sector; therefore, it will drive the success of our community and our citizens. We will build on our existing assets, address the challenges we face and embrace the new opportunities we have to thrive."

– Karen Sorensen, Senator for Alberta and Co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Tourism Caucus

"With its majestic mountain peaks, beautiful coastlines and West Coast hospitality, British Columbia provides a tourism experience like no other. Tourism is a key economic driver of our local communities, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and employing several hundred thousand people. Canada's new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy is a plan for the future, ensuring workers, industry and communities will thrive, bringing in new investment, and setting the stage for long-term success for this critical sector. Canada stands ready to show the world everything we have to offer."

– Patrick Weiler, Co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Tourism Caucus and Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Every year, our tourism sector brings people from around the world to British Columbia and to Canada. We have a lot to offer, whether you have been to Canada a dozen times or are planning your first trip. This strategy demonstrates the strength of our sector and lays the foundation for its future success. With this Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, Vancouver will continue to be ready to welcome the world, each and every day."

– Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick facts

Tourism is a key contributor to Canada's economy. In 2022, the industry supported approximately 623,375 direct jobs and 1.9 million total jobs.

economy. In 2022, the industry supported approximately 623,375 direct jobs and 1.9 million total jobs. In 2022, tourism contributed nearly $38 billion to Canada's GDP, generated close to $94 billion in revenue for businesses and accounted for almost 13% of service exports.

to GDP, generated close to in revenue for businesses and accounted for almost 13% of service exports. In 2022, there were 218,041 businesses in the tourism industry.

In 2022, non-resident tourism spending rose by almost 321% compared to the previous year, recovering to over 70% of the 2019 peak of $28.6 billion .

. Destination Canada forecasts that tourism spending will fully recover by 2024 and international visitation will fully recover by 2026.

forecasts that tourism spending will fully recover by 2024 and international visitation will fully recover by 2026. In 2022, youth made up about 33.2% of tourism workers, compared to the total economy average of 13.3%.

In 2022, immigrants made up 29.2% of the tourism labour force, slightly higher than the total economy average of 27.6%.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on LinkedIn.

Follow @cdntourism on social media: Twitter, Instagram.

Follow Canada Business on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, 343-553-6203, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]