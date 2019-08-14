Minister of Justice recognizes Montreal police officers for their innovative work to prevent bullying

CALGARY, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - As we shape our communities, we all have a role to play in supporting Canadian youth to prevent and address their interactions with the law. Canada's youth justice legislation, the Youth Criminal Justice Act, promotes the use of practices that go beyond the formal court system in dealing with young offenders, including preventative approaches.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Police Association and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, presented the National Youth Justice Policing Award to Agents Christine Cayouette, Stéphane Desjardins, Amélie St-Georges, and Marilou Arsenault of Poste de Quartier 31 of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). The award recognizes their innovative policing approach and efforts in developing the Bullying Intervention Framework Program.

Implemented in 2012, the Bully Intervention Framework Program is designed to provide police officers, school staff members, bullies, victims, parents, and other community partners with a structured and innovative strategy to prevent and intervene in instances when bullying occurs. The objective of the program is to correct the youth's behaviour through intervention and rehabilitation in order to prevent further contact with the criminal justice system.

The award recipients were recognized today at the annual meeting of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police taking place in Calgary, Alberta.

"Intervening in criminal activity at an early stage is key to preventing further contact with the criminal justice system. Using their experience with youth in conflict with the law, this team of Montreal police officers and their community partners have implemented an innovative –and proactive – framework to help their community deal with bullying. I am pleased to have the opportunity to honor their tremendous efforts and practices to support our youth."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"It's a tremendous honour to partner with the Department of Justice Canada and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to recognize the innovative work being done by front-line police personnel, particularly in these circumstances, where it addresses the need for early intervention to divert youth away from the criminal justice system. The Bullying Intervention Framework that has been pioneered by this group of Montreal officers and their community partners is an outstanding example of how professional police personnel in this country go above and beyond to provide value to the people they serve on a daily basis. On behalf of the Canadian Police Association, and the members we represent, my sincere congratulations and thanks go to these officers for their efforts."

Tom Stamatakis

President, Canadian Police Association

"Many congratulations to members of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) who are this year's recipients of the National Youth Justice Policing Award. This passionate group has developed a highly successful program adopted widely by schools in the Montreal area which focuses on prevention, early intervention and changing the behaviour of the bully. Its goal is to provide a long-term solution to the problem of bullying that affects far too many of our youth. I am very pleased to see this innovative approach be recognized in this way."

Chief Constable Adam Palmer, O.O.M.

President, Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

Quick Facts

The Bully Intervention Framework Program was established in 2012 and continues.

The Minister of Justice National Youth Justice Policing Award recognizes police officers and others involved in police-led initiatives who, individually or as a team, develop innovative approaches or promising practices that go beyond the formal court system when dealing with youth in conflict with the law.

The award is presented in collaboration with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Police Association.

