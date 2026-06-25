Minister of Justice meets with small business owners in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, met with Halifax Regional Municipality Councillor Laura White, International Downtown Association (IDA) Canada Chair and Downtown Halifax Business Commission CEO Paul MacKinnon, and small business owners in Halifax, to discuss how the passing of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) will keep Canadians safe and help combat crime with the new aggravating factor for retail theft.

Minister Fraser, Councillor White, Chair MacKinnon, and small business owners discussed how the Act creates stricter bail and sentencing laws for retail theft. Minister Fraser thanked them for their advocacy and contribution to make this bill a reality. They agreed the coming into force of this bill will provide courts with stronger tools to deal with crime and better protect all communities.

They also discussed shared priorities between small businesses, municipalities, and the federal government regarding the criminal justice system, including the need for all levels of government to continue working together and ensure police have the resources they need to better enforce the law. Participants also raised concerns about the impacts of the drug crisis, including how open drug use and addiction are affecting businesses, employees, customers, and the overall sense of safety in downtown Halifax. Minister Fraser looks forward to continuing this collaboration with local stakeholders.

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SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For more information, media may contact: Joannie Fogue, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]